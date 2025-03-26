Oceanfront Estate on Hutchinson Island to be Sold at Online Auction beginning April 7th

7916 S Ocean Dr., Jensen Beach, FL 34957 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, April 7th, 2025.

This luxurious estate with Intracoastal Waterway views and Atlantic Ocean frontage will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2M.

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Diamond Sands Oceanfront Estate in Hutchinson Island, FL. The property, previously listed for $7,489,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,000,000 on Monday, April 7th at 9:00am EDT.Completed in 2021 and masterfully crafted by renowned architect Randall Stofft, this 5,621± sq. ft. oceanfront estate embodies modern luxury and timeless design. Situated in the exclusive gated community of Diamond Sands, the residence features 4 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. A dramatic three-level staircase anchors the home’s thoughtfully curated living spaces, which showcase distinctive finishes and expansive areas ideal for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen boasts premium Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, while the owner’s suite offers a serene private retreat featuring breathtaking views. Additional features include a private elevator, a 6-car garage, and an expansive outdoor living area thoughtfully designed to embrace the coastal surroundings.The oceanfront pool deck is a true sanctuary for relaxation and entertainment, complete with a double infinity-edge pool, tanning ledge, spa, and a covered alfresco lounge featuring a built-in Fire Magic double grill. This exceptional estate uniquely offers views of both the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean—a rare and coveted combination. Ideally located, the property provides convenient access to fine dining, top-tier public and private golf courses, and the Stuart private airport, all while delivering the ultimate in oceanfront living with uninterrupted bay and ocean vistas.“The auction of the Diamond Sands Oceanfront Estate is a rare chance to own a prime piece of South Florida waterfront,” stated Gregg Amaral of Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise. “With direct ocean access and views on one side and the Intracoastal Waterway on the other, you get the best of both worlds—stunning sunrises over the Atlantic and beautiful sunsets over the waterway."“The Diamond Sands Oceanfront Estate is an extraordinary opportunity for buyers looking to own a premier waterfront property in Hutchinson Island,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “This property stands out not just for its rare ocean-to-Intracoastal frontage but also for its exceptional design and amenities. Opportunities like this don’t come often, and with the online auction format, buyers have the unique chance to secure this one-of-a-kind property.”The Diamond Sands Oceanfront Estate is being offered in cooperation with Gregg Amaral of Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, April 7th. Previews are Friday, April 4th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, April 5th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, April 6th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12590 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

