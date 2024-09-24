Get tips on establishing native plants in yards at two MDC programs in October

Body

BOLIVAR, Mo. – When it comes to native plants, you don’t have to wait for spring to start preparing for spring planting.

People who want to get native plants established around their home should start planning in the fall. People can learn how to prepare their yards and gardens for next spring and summer at two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) programs in October. MDC will offer a virtual program, “Native Plants: Native Yards, Getting Started,” on Oct. 9. This free online program will be from 5-5:30 p.m. People can register for the class at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203399

At this Oct. 9 program, MDC Conservation Educator Stacia Skinner will discuss the first steps of establishing native plants that can be done in fall and winter. The topics she will cover include why it benefits native habitats to reduce turf grass, how to prepare spaces around your home for native plants, how to get rid of unwanted turf grass, and how to determine which plants to choose for specific planting situations.

On Oct. 14, native plant knowledge will be provided in a hands-on gardening class at the MDC in-person program “Native Plants: Yards and How to Start Them.” This program will be taught at the MDC Bolivar Office, which is located at 412 S. Killingsworth Ave. in Bolivar.

At this class, Skinner and other native plant enthusiasts will provide hands-on demonstrations of some of the topics discussed in the Oct. 9 program. Program participants should bring their own gloves, spades, and any other tools they find helpful in yardwork. They should also bring their own water and snacks. Each participant in the Oct. 14 program will take home their own native wildflower. Though this is considered a companion program of the Oct. 9 event, people need to register for the Oct. 14 separately and can do so at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202690

The Oct. 9 and Oct. 14 programs are free, but registration is required to participate in either event. Use the links above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.