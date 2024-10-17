Quasi Robotics Announces New Accessory Customizations For Model C2 ARM Robotic Cart

Model C2 - Extendable Shelf Walls Model C2 - Locking Tray Model C2 - Wire Baskets

Quasi Robotics announces the launch of a new line of accessories for its flagship Model C2 autonomous mobile cart

Just as the Model C2 itself prioritizes simplicity and efficiency, these new accessories enable customization to more precise needs, without adding unnecessary complexity.” — Tom Dolan

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quasi Robotics, a leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology, today announces the launch of a new line of accessories for its flagship Model C2 autonomous mobile cart. These add-on accessories allow businesses to tailor their material transport solutions to the unique needs of their workflows, improving both security and efficiency."We envision a future where autonomous mobile robots seamlessly integrate into every workplace, optimizing workflows and boosting productivity," said Tom Dolan, Sales Director at Quasi. “Just as the Model C2 itself prioritizes simplicity and efficiency, these new accessories enable customization to more precise needs, without adding unnecessary complexity,”New Accessories Items Include::* Locking Storage Drawers: Secure lockable drawer compartments for enhanced security of transported documents and items.* Customizable Tool Organizers: Custom-designed tool and parts organizers to fit specific workflow needs.* Modular Storage Options: Configurable bins, trays, and storage compartments for organization of parts and supplies.* Extendable Shelf Walls: Keep cargo safe and secure, regardless of the delivery environment.* Wireframe Baskets: Durable, breathable, and open pieces to maximize organization and visibility.The new Model C2 accessories are available now. For more information, please visit https://www.quasi.ai/c2-cart/#accessories About Model C2:The Model C2 is an autonomous mobile cart that delivers unmatched efficiency and simplicity in material transport. Its sleek design, intuitive operation, and focus on core functionality make it the ideal solution for businesses seeking to optimize their workflows without unnecessary complexity.About Quasi Robotics:Quasi Robotics is dedicated to creating the most efficient and intuitive automation solutions on the market. By focusing on user-friendly design and cutting-edge technology, Quasi Robotics empowers businesses to streamline their operations and achieve new levels of productivity.###

