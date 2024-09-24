Caregiver helps loved one stay at home

CANADA, September 24 - The At Home Caregiver Benefit is a new program that helps those who are at high likelihood of admission to long-term care to stay in the comfort of their home while receiving ongoing care from a primary caregiver.

Shortly before Valarie MacRae and Michael Downs moved to Prince Edward Island, Downs received a life changing diagnosis.

Downs was experiencing confusion and memory problems and following an assessment in 2020, he was diagnosed with dementia.

At first, MacRae juggled work and home life, but it quickly became overwhelming as she took on the role of primary caregiver for her husband.

Then, in 2021, Downs had a seizure, and over the coming months, his health continued to decline. Before long, he became completely dependent on MacRae, and working was no longer a viable option.

Downs used to help around the house. Now, he can’t be left alone and requires 24-hour care.

“He used to be able to help with the dishes or preparing meals, but he’s not a participant anymore,” said MacRae. “We are still very happy, but our reality has changed.”

MacRae and Downs have known each other since childhood. Their friendship blossomed into a loving partnership, and they’ve been together ever since.

Watching the love of her life change before her eyes has been a heartbreaking experience, but MacRae’s positive attitude shines through her tears as she talks about life with her husband.

“It’s been a lifetime together,” said MacRae. “He’s my best friend.”

She expresses gratitude to the Home Care program staff who’ve helped her navigate this challenging journey, from home visits to respite services.

“They have been there every step of the way for us. If I ever need advice or need help, they are just a phone call away.”

Recently, they received more life changing news. This time it was that her husband qualified for the new At Home Caregiver Benefit.

She applied for it on his behalf when it was launched in July. After a phone assessment, followed by an in-person visit by Home Care, her husband was deemed clinically eligible for the program.

Downs requires constant care and needs assistance with activities of daily living such as personal care (washing, toileting, dressing) and other help including shopping, transportation and meal preparation.

The financial burden of not having a source of income these past few years has taken a toll on the couple. The benefit will make a big difference in their day-to-day lives.

“This is going to be huge for us,” said MacRae.

As of September, 249 Islanders are clinically eligible to receive the At Home Caregiver Benefit. This is the first phase of the benefit with plans to extend to other groups in the future.

MacRae understands what it means to keep her husband home as long as possible. For her, there is no other option.

“I refuse to give up on him. I want to keep him home as long as it is safe for him and safe for me. He is my husband, and until he passes, I’m going to be there for him.”

People interested in receiving the benefit must be assessed by Home Care using a standard validated assessment (interRAI HC) to determine clinical eligibility for the program and agree to access Home Care services. If both the person receiving care and the primary caregiver are eligible for the program, the person receiving care will receive between $250 to $1,500 per month, depending on their household income.

Quick facts

If you or your loved one are not eligible to receive the At Home Caregiver Benefit, there are other programs and services available including:

Caring for Older Adults in the Community at Home (COACH) Program

Paramedics Providing Palliative Care at Home Program

Trained paramedics can provide palliative care patients with pain and symptom management at home, after-hours (evening and overnight).

Home Support Service

Home Support Workers collaborate with clients and their families to provide care to enhance the Home Care client’s quality of life and support independence. They assist clients with activities such as transferring, bathing, light meal preparation, dressing, toileting, light household tasks, therapeutic conversations, medication assistance, respite and day programs.

Contact a Home Care office for more information: