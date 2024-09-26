Unlocking Boundless Possibilities: Save A Girl, Save A World 14th Annual Summit Prepares To Empower the Next Generation

SAGSAW Annual Summit 2024 Glenda Gill Founder SAGSAW and Future Leaders Save A Girl, Save A World

More than 100 young women from HBCU’s will attend annual event at Clark Atlanta University, November 8-10, 2024

Future leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers will be attending this summit, and our sponsors support is invaluable to help us bring this summit and our programs to life.” — Aisha Habeeb, Director of Programs, Save A Girl, Save A World

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save A Girl, Save A World (SAGSAW), the transformative mentorship and empowerment program for young Black women, is set to host its Annual Summit at Clark Atlanta University from November 8-10, 2024. This year’s theme, "Dreams In Action, Boundless Possibilities," will focus on turning aspirations into reality and provide young women with the tools and guidance to reach their highest potential.The three-day event will feature dynamic sessions focused on key areas essential for personal and professional development, including:• Lifestyle & Leadership• Health & Wellness• Financial Literacy & Wealth Legacy• Career & Entrepreneurship"We are thrilled to bring together a powerful network of women to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of Black women leaders," said Glenda Gill, Founder of Save A Girl, Save A World. "This summit is a space where dreams take flight, and we provide the knowledge and mentorship to turn those dreams into tangible actions."Event Highlights:The summit will feature impactful keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and panel discussions from industry experts, community leaders, and successful entrepreneurs. Attendees will engage in hands-on learning experiences designed to foster leadership skills, financial empowerment, and overall well-being. In addition, mentors from diverse fields will guide participants through practical steps to achieve career growth, build wealth, and maintain health and balance in life.Sessions will Include:• Lifestyle & Leadership:Learn how to lead with purpose and intention in all areas of life. This session will explore the fundamentals of leadership and personal growth, focusing on self-awareness, decision-making, and community impact.• Health & Wellness:This session will delve into mental, physical, and emotional wellness, providing attendees with strategies to care for themselves holistically while pursuing their dreams.• Financial Literacy & Wealth Legacy:Gain invaluable knowledge on managing finances, building generational wealth, and understanding the key principles of financial success. Experts will guide participants in creating a legacy of wealth for future generations.• Career & Entrepreneurship:Discover how to turn passion into profit with actionable advice from successful entrepreneurs and professionals. This session will focus on career growth, starting businesses, and cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset.About Save A Girl, Save A World:Save A Girl, Save A World is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering young Black women by connecting them with experienced mentors. Through its signature events, programs, and one-on-one mentorship, SAGSAW supports the professional, financial, and personal development of the next generation of female leaders.Registration and Sponsorship:The event is open to young women, mentors, and community members committed to fostering growth and opportunity for women of color. Registration is now open at SaveAGirlSaveAWorld.org.For media inquiries, sponsorship details, or more information, please contact info@saveagirlsaveaworld.org.Join us this November for a powerful experience that will inspire and equip young women to put their dreams into action and explore boundless possibilities!

2024 SAGSAW Annual Summit Atlanta, GA Nov. 8-10

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.