Friends With Paws celebrates therapy dog at Calhoun County Middle High School

​ MOUNT ZION, WV – First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that one of the state’s newest therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program is thriving and doing incredible work at Calhoun County Middle High School. Coco is a male Chocolate Labrador Retriever and was celebrated during a Pup Rally held at the school. Representatives from the First Lady’s Office, along with students, faculty, staff, and several other local leaders, were in attendance. While Coco is the 29th dog placed through the program, a total of 38 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed throughout the state. "We are thrilled to celebrate Coco at Calhoun County Middle High School," First Lady Cathy Justice said. "Therapy dogs like Coco offer so much more than just a friendly face—they provide comfort, reduce stress, and create a calming environment for our students. These dogs are making a real difference, offering support when it's needed most, helping children feel safe, and encouraging emotional well-being. Coco will be a cherished companion and an important part of this school's journey toward a brighter, healthier future." The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. "Coco fosters meaningful relationships and provides comfort to both students and staff, showing us that compassion and connection can profoundly enhance our school community," Michael Fitzwater, Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools, said. Following today's assembly, students and staff had the chance to spend extra time with Coco. "Calhoun Middle High School believes that every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment to thrive,” Michelle Paxton, Principal at Calhoun Middle High School said. “Therapy dogs, such as Coco, provide unique emotional support, and we are excited to see how this initiative can positively impact our students at Calhoun Middle High School.” The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues. “Coco has made an incredible impact at Calhoun Middle High School,” Assistant Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools Jeannie Bennett-Yoak said. “His presence brings joy, comfort, and a sense of calm to our students and staff alike. We are immensely grateful to First Lady Justice, her dedicated staff, Ultimate Canine, and Communities in Schools for providing such a valuable resource. The bond Coco has formed with our school community is truly uplifting and has significantly enhanced the emotional well-being of everyone here.” More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.



A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body. In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals’ lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the number of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.

