AMPECO and ChargeHub announce strategic partnership to enable EV roaming across North America

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMPECO, a global leader in charging station management software, is proud to announce its partnership with ChargeHub, North America’s leading EV roaming hub.

The collaboration aims to provide charge point operators (CPOs) and eMobility service providers (EMPs) using the AMPECO platform access to over 100,000 charging stations through ChargeHub's Passport Hub roaming service. The latter has quickly emerged as the industry leader in North America, with more than 150 active roaming connections and a coverage of more than two-thirds of networked (CCS and J1772) chargers in the United States and Canada.

As the first independent Charging Station Management Software (CSMS) to join forces with ChargeHub, AMPECO's partnership promises to deliver value to both charging businesses and EV drivers.

For charging operators and site hosts, the partnership will significantly enhance the visibility of their chargers to the more than 1 million annual users and new EV drivers on the ChargeHub platforms, which include its popular ChargeHub app, as well as to other e-mobility service providers connected to the Hub. Access to more users means higher charger utilization, bringing additional revenue to charging businesses. Furthermore, high-quality POI data can be integrated by businesses into their websites, applications, and infotainment systems (e.g., Android Automotive), as it is augmented by the ChargeHub EV community and dedicated ChargeHub data team. Finally, charging businesses will now have a new and integrated channel to join the preferred industry solution to streamline EV roaming through a single technical, commercial, and legal integration with simplified monthly payment reconciliation.

For EV drivers, the partnership between AMPECO and ChargeHub will bring access to an increasing number of chargers (over 100,000 and growing) and a seamless payment experience through a single account of their choice. This eliminates the hassle of managing multiple accounts across various charging networks and improves the overall EV charging experience.

AMPECO has already supported dozens of network operators in establishing their roaming hub integrations or building direct OCPI roaming connections. The accumulated know-how has been streamlined through a dedicated Interoperability team where seasoned experts consult EV charging providers on making the most of the EV roaming opportunity.

Both AMPECO and ChargeHub share a common vision of a seamless and user-friendly EV charging experience that combines AMPECO's robust CSMS platform with ChargeHub’s tailored roaming offering. This model aims to provide network operators in North America with an integrated solution, offering unparalleled scalability and operational efficiency in building a competitive EV charging journey.

“At AMPECO we know first-hand the value EV roaming can bring to enhancing the EV driver experience and fueling the business growth of our clients. Partnering with ChargeHub will allow us to empower network operators in the US and Canada not only with the most powerful EV charging management software but also with the most advanced roaming capabilities.”

Michael Greenberg, SVP Growth, AMPECO

“As we observe the multiplication of charging networks and the growth of OEMs and fleets in the EV space, the need for streamlined eRoaming solutions is becoming critical. Our partnership with AMPECO will allow more CPOs and eMSPs access to integrated solutions that simplify station management and seamlessly add EV roaming capabilities to offer the best charging and payment experience to EV drivers.”

Francis De Broux, COO of ChargeHub

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their own brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while also providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 150 charging network operators in over 60 countries and has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC, for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. https://www.ampeco.com

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is renowned for its EV roaming interoperability hub (Passport Hub), the leading solution in North America enabling the entire industry to easily interconnect and enable large-scale EV roaming to drivers. Thanks to its solution, industry partners can benefit from a turnkey integration to the largest pool of Charging Site Operators in the US and Canada (+100,000) to provide the best charging experience. This major innovation significantly simplifies charging for EV drivers and accelerates the electrification of transportation. ChargeHub is also the largest network-independent community-driven EV charging app in North America, with over 1 million annual users. https://solutions.chargehub.com/

