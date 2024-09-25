Richard Newman Appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Acumera, Inc.

"Richard's proven track record in technology and business development aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the multi-site retail and dining sector to enhance their customer experiences."
— Bill Morrow, CEO at Acumera
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumera, the leader in edge computing and network management solutions for the retail and dining sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Newman as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this strategic role, Newman will focus on driving the company's growth initiatives and enhancing its position as a premier provider of innovative technology solutions.

Richard brings over two decades of experience in technology leadership and product development. Previously serving as the Chief Revenue Officer at Acumera, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the market landscape and a strong ability to align product offerings with customer needs. His tenure at Reliant, a software company specializing in edge computing solutions for retail and hospitality, saw him excel as Founder and Chief Technology Officer, where he played a crucial role in developing cutting-edge platforms that enhance in-store operations.

“Richard’s wealth of experience and strategic insight make him the ideal choice for this role,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera. “His proven track record in technology and business development aligns perfectly with our mission to empower multi-site retail and dining businesses to enhance their customer experiences. We are excited to leverage his expertise to drive our strategic initiatives forward.”

In his new position, Richard will lead efforts to identify new market opportunities, enhance strategic partnerships, and guide the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Acumera’s customers. His vision will be instrumental in positioning Acumera as a leader in delivering secure, scalable, and flexible network solutions that drive operational excellence.

“I am honored to take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Acumera,” said Newman. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive growth and innovation, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

About

For more than two decades, Acumera has led the industry in SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, network operations, visualization, and security. With a strong focus on innovation, seamless connectivity, cybersecurity, and customer experience, Acumera specializes in providing global brands and multi-site operators with unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security, ensuring continuous operations 24/7. For more information about Acumera, please visit www.acumera.com.

