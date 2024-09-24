Stord Expands Customer Experience Software with Shipment Protection in Checkout

Stord logo

Turnkey customizable solution provides peace of mind against loss, damage, and theft to customer packages.

Stord Shipment Protection solves for the negative customer experience from missing, broken, and stolen products that plague brands every day.” — Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , a leader in high-volume fulfillment services and supply chain technology for omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, announced Stord Shipment Protection to guard customers against lost, damaged and stolen orders, and improve revenue and customer service for brands of all sizes.Each day around 1,700,000 packages are lost or stolen in the United States, according to Security.org*. Excluding loss and damage, package theft equates to more than $8 billion in merchandise in 2023. In that same period, FedEx and UPS had to reship 10% of packages due to damage, which is nearly 860 million packages*. These experiences dramatically impact the experience of end consumers and reduce repeat purchases.“Traditionally, brands managed the problem of loss and theft in a haphazard manner - either outsourcing to providers that created a disjointed and non-branded experience or relying exclusively on their customer service team to investigate and resolve all delivery issues. This left consumers often confused about the claims process and annoyed with the time it took to reach a satisfactory resolution. With Stord Shipment Protection, brands can now create an entirely branded process of protecting orders from the pre-purchase cart phase all the way through to submission of claims and post-purchase resolution. Automated custom messaging keeps consumers accurately informed, while an intuitive dashboard empowers customer service members to quickly investigate and resolve any issues, boosting customer loyalty, overall happiness, and importantly enhancing a brand’s unit economics,” said Craig Stewart, SVP of Product and Engineering at Stord.Stord Shipment Protection integrates directly with brands' marketplaces and sales channels, boosting conversions by signaling to customers that the brand is reliable. Brands can choose to defer the coverage cost to the customers, cover it on behalf of their customers, or allow the customer to decide if they want to pay for Shipment Protection. In every situation, customers are now backed by underlying shipment coverage enabling brands to quickly issue refunds and reships without incurring additional costs, while also potentially increasing revenue. Meanwhile, brands are able to achieve peace of mind and enhance their unit economics.“Stord Shipment Protection solves for the negative customer experience from missing, broken, and stolen products that plague brands every day. This simple addition to the pre-purchase cart, which sits alongside other Stord offerings like Delivery Promise and Post Purchase Communications, dramatically improves the customer-brand relationship. Meanwhile, our post-purchase flow cements that relationship through a transparent claims process. This is crucial for brands to stand out and showcase their commitment to their customers, reduce time and cost on their customer service team, and capture more revenue from each transaction. Most importantly, this creates trust between the brand and consumer, which drives conversion and loyalty. This is yet another step Stord is taking to ensure brands of all sizes can deliver best-in-class customer experiences at every stage of the commerce journey,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.For more information, visit www.stord.com Stord Shipment Protection is provided by U-PIC Insurance Services, Inc. under California Dept. of Insurance License #0E61972 through The Continental Insurance Company. Stord is a service provider and not a broker of insurance or an insurance company.1. Security.org - 2023 Package Theft Annual Statistics and Trends2. Premier Packaging - Damaged Packaging and Your Retention RateAbout U-PIC Insurance Services, Inc.U-PIC Insurance Services, Inc. is a leading provider of third-party shipping insurance solutions for businesses and individuals in the US and Canada. Established in 1989, U-PIC offers cost-effective and comprehensive coverage that protects valuable shipments against loss, damage, and theft. With over 35 years of industry expertise, the company partners with major carriers like DHL eCommerce and platforms like Amazon to deliver seamless integration and exceptional customer service. U-PIC's commitment to fast claims processing and innovative insurance solutions enables clients to ship with confidence and peace of mind.About StordStord is the leading commerce enablement provider of fulfillment services and technology that powers seamless checkout and delivery experiences for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands across all channels. Stord manages over $5 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. With Stord, brands can sell more, save money, and reduce headaches.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, Native, Tula, American Giant, and more trust Stord to make their supply chains a competitive advantage. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures.

