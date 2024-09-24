MentorAPM Launches Asset Lens for Rapid Data Capturing

To build and maintain an asset inventory, technicians can just take a picture

Now, operations and maintenance will always have the correct and latest information to make the best decisions to get the most value from their assets.” — Tacoma Zach, CEO of MentorAPM

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MentorAPM™, a leading innovator of end-to-end asset management software is launching Asset Lens, an essential new asset management tool designed to dramatically reduce the time and cost of building and keeping an asset register and inventory up to date with high quality and consistent information.The task of asset data field collection can be tedious and time-consuming, often as much as 30 minutes per asset to document plate data and assess condition. With facilities typically managing thousands of assets, this barrier of inefficiency can stand in the way of getting the job done.Asset Lens from MentorAPM drastically cuts this time from half an hour to half a minute per asset. In 30 seconds, Asset Lens can accurately capture nameplate data and complete Level 2+ asset condition assessments Based on a picture taken by any team member, Asset Lens captures and processes nameplate data with three plus layers of validation and automatically attaches the data to the right asset record. The proprietary software also provides an instant condition score based on observable characteristics from corrosion and leakage through to thermographic analysis all calibrated against MentorAPM’s asset condition libraries and manufacturers’ data.Cost savings opportunities come from increased efficiency of data collection labor and a streamlined and accurate inventory process that is more quickly built and consistently updated. Plants often use several consulting firms for condition assessments, which results in inconsistent data and formats. Asset Lens standardizes data collection so that all asset records track the same fields and are more easily assessed, compared, and standardized.“Transcribing plate data in the field is laborious, prone to error, and expensive, and now, unnecessary,” said Tacoma Zach, CEO. “Asset Lens makes it beyond easy to build an accurate register from scratch or validate the existing data in a register. Asset Lens makes it so simple to achieve visibility, clarity and confidence across the entire asset portfolio and organization – all the assets that a facility has and the condition they’re in. Now, operations and maintenance will always have the correct and latest information to make the best decisions to get the most value from their assets.”MentorAPM will provide demonstrations of the new technology in booth 1241 Oct. 5-9 at WEFTEC, a water industry trade show hosted by the Water and Environment Federation. The same week, MentorAPM will also be at the SMRP Annual Conference, an industry conference hosted by the Society of Maintenance and Reliability Professionals.About MentorAPMMentorAPM delivers end-to-end asset lifecycle management from daily work orders through capital plans. Powered by more than 50 years of experience with asset-intensive industries and utilities MentorAPM helps end users connect plant and network assets, workforce and data in a single solution. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans Tacoma Zach and John Clow, MentorAPM uniquely delivers effective asset management by equipping organizations with vital tools to identify, prioritize, and fortify critical infrastructure while simplifying and streamlining the decision-making process. The cloud-based suite includes a central CMMS integrated with powerful Asset Performance Management and risk-based decision support – all built on a foundation of asset management best practices that inform the right asset strategies.

