Tiny Transitions to Moderate Maternal Health Panel at The Mother of All Baby Showers, Featuring The Hole Truth Giveaway

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions , a leader in sleep coaching and family wellness, is excited to announce that its Founder, Courtney Zentz, will moderate a key panel on Maternal Health at the highly anticipated Mother of All Baby Showers (MOABS) . This event, celebrating its 10th year, will take place at the Amerant Bank Arena from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. MOABS is an adults-only event designed to provide expectant and new parents with the tools and resources to thrive during early parenthood.Presented by Memorial Healthcare System and powered by Florida Prepaid, this event brings together top-notch brands, experts, and parents in a fun, interactive environment. As a panel moderator, Courtney Zentz will lead discussions that focus on the critical aspects of maternal health, offering insights and practical advice for new parents navigating the challenges of pregnancy and postpartum.“We’re thrilled to have Courtney Zentz moderating such an important conversation,” said Amy Lundy, co-founder of MOABS and mother of three. “Her expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to provide valuable resources and support to parents.”In addition to the educational sessions, which will cover topics ranging from prenatal health to mental wellness, the event will feature a special giveaway from the brand partners and creators of The Hole Truth , a comedic short film aimed at destigmatizing postpartum recovery taboos. Natasha Goss Ferris and Alison Whitney, the film’s actresses and producers, will be on hand to educate on the film’s brand partners and products and attendees will have a chance to win exclusive products from the brands that brought the film to life - Tiny Transitions, Pura, Lullaby Earth, Chicco, Tot Squad, Lansinoh, b.box and Boppy.Parents will also enjoy a "Try It Before You Buy It" experience, featuring more than 25 trusted brands like Chicco, Naturepedic, Lullaby Earth, Magic Sleepsuit, Tiny Transitions and Zomee. These product demos will give attendees the opportunity to explore some of the best maternity, juvenile, and family-focused items on the market.The night promises more than just educational content. Attendees can look forward to delicious treats, mini spa treatments, and incredible giveaways throughout the evening. To support the local community, anyone who brings a pack of diapers for the Broward Partnership nonprofit will receive FREE general admission tickets by using code BROWARDPARTNERSHIP during registration. Quantities are limited, and all attendees must pre-register for the event.To view the full agenda or to register, please visit: [ https://themotherofallbabyshowers.ticketleap.com/south-florida-2024/](https://themotherofallbabyshowers.ticketleap.com/south-florida-2024/ ).---ABOUT TINY TRANSITIONSTiny Transitions is a trusted leader in sleep coaching and wellness services for families. Founded by Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions provides parents with personalized strategies to achieve better sleep for their children, reducing stress and promoting healthier family dynamics. Their industry-leading sleep coaches offer gentle customized solutions that span from sleep coaching for newborns through toddlers, lactation support, and postpartum care, offering families the confidence and peace of mind needed during the early years of parenthood. To learn more, visit http://www.tinytransitions.com ---ABOUT THE MOTHER OF ALL BABY SHOWERSSince 2012, The Mother of All Baby Showers (MOABS) has been an adults-only night out centered around educating, preparing, and celebrating the local community’s pregnant and new parent populations. MOABS offers hands-on speaking panels, product and service demos, food and drink, pampering, giveaways, and more. The event connects top maternity, baby, and toddler brands with families during one of the most special times in their lives. For more information, visit http://www.themotherofallbabyshowers.com

