Dosomething.org logo

Media Advisory for DoSomething’s Impact-Driven Event Series in Swing State Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:Milwaukee, Wisconsin will become the epicenter of youth power as DoSomething.org, kicks off its flagship event series to turnout the youth vote this election. The event series includes live story collection, youth summits, and an evening of celebration with celebrity appearances and local organizations, all focused on amplifying Gen Z’s voice on critical issues such as climate justice, equity, and safety. The event-series is part of DoSomething.org "Show Up for What" GOTV initiative designed to educate and energize young voters in Milwaukee ahead of the 2024 election. This initiative is about channeling that power into collective action on issues like equity, climate justice, safety, and more.WHO:- DoSomething.org in collaboration with YWCA SEW, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s Center for 21st Century Studies and Panthers Vote, Campus Vote Project , and Milwaukee Area Technical College - Special guests including Milwaukee Bucks’ DJ Shawna, celebrity choreographer, Frank Gatson Jr. Grammy-nominated singer and actor, Luke James and other surprise celebrities and local talent- Over 200 DoSomething members and local youth under age twenty-fiveWHEN & WHERE:Wisco Soundoff Storybooth- Dates: Wed, September 25 and Thu, September 26, 2024- Time: 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM CST- Location: Ernest Spaights Plaza, University of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeCampus Vote Project Wisconsin Youth Summit (Virtual)- Date: Fri, September 27, 2024- Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM CST- Location: OnlineCampus Vote Project Wisconsin Youth Summit- Date: Sat, September 28, 2024- Time: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM CST- Location: Milwaukee Area Technical CollegeShow Up for Wisconsin: Art of Democracy Evening of Celebration (Features Celebrity Talent)- Date: Sat, September 28, 2024- Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM CST- Location: Secret location in Downtown Milwaukee- Registration Required via EventBrite WHY:In recent years, Wisconsin topped the nation in youth voter participation during the November midterms. With over 8,000 DoSomething members in the Badger State, we are partnering with local organizations and public figures to energize rising changemakers in the area. This event series was created to engage Gen Z voters in Wisconsin and beyond. The stories collected during the week will contribute to the National Youth Agenda, outlining the issues Gen Z wants to see addressed by elected officials. With 41 million Gen Z voters eligible in 2024, the generation’s impact on the upcoming election could be historic.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.