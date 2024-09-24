120Water Welcomes Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer Fulk joins 120Water as CFO and COO.

Seasoned Executive Brings Financial and Operational Leadership from Talkspace and Eli Lilly Amid Company Growth

Jennifer’s leadership is an investment securing and scaling the needs of today and investing in future innovations of tomorrow.” — Megan Glover, Co-Founder and CEO of 120Water

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 120Water, the nation’s leading digital water platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jennifer Fulk as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Fulk joins 120Water with a wealth of experience in finance and operations, having most recently served as the CFO of Talkspace and having held several senior leadership roles at Eli Lilly.At Talkspace, Jennifer Fulk played a pivotal role in steering the company through a period of rapid expansion. She oversaw financial planning, corporate strategy, and investor relations, contributing to the company's efforts to broaden its reach in the virtual healthcare space. Prior to Talkspace, Fulk spent over 15 years at Eli Lilly, where she served as CFO for multiple divisions, including U.S. Bio-Medicines and Elanco North America, and led financial operations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Her strategic leadership at both companies showcases her ability to drive growth while optimizing financial performance.“Jennifer’s comprehensive experience in both finance and operations, along with her proven track record at both Talkspace and Eli Lilly, makes her an invaluable addition to 120Water,” said Megan Glover, Co-Founder and CEO of 120Water. “Her arrival comes at a pivotal growth period for the company as we scale and continue to evolve and meet the needs of water quality professionals nationwide. Jennifer’s leadership is an investment securing and scaling the needs of today and investing in future innovations of tomorrow.”Fulk’s appointment marks a significant milestone in 120Water’s growth trajectory. The company, known for its data-driven platform that helps governments and utilities manage water quality and regulatory compliance , recently secured $43 million in growth investment led by Edison Partners. As CFO/COO, Fulk will focus on optimizing financial strategy, streamlining operations, and supporting the company’s long-term growth initiatives.“I am excited to join 120Water at such a transformative time in the company’s journey,” said Jennifer Fulk, CFO/COO of 120Water. “This is an incredible opportunity to apply my experience in both healthcare and finance to an organization that is dedicated to solving one of the most important infrastructure issues of our time. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at 120Water to drive operational excellence and ensure we continue delivering exceptional value to our customers.”ABOUT 120WATER120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Thousands of utilities across 46 states are using 120Water to inventory more than 7 million service lines. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Buffalo, NY, the City of Providence, RI, Denver Water, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow 120Water on X @120_Water.ContactsIsaac Pellerinisaac.pellerin@120water.com

