ResinTech expands Camden facility with $10 million investment to meet rising demand for its water treatment solutions

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated to making water healthier to drink and safer to use, ResinTech has expanded its Camden, New Jersey, headquarters and manufacturing facility by 30,000 feet. The $10 million investment supports both infrastructure expansion and advanced process enhancements and is aligned with ResinTech’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. Through their made-in-the-USA promise, the company not only meets – but exceeds – the highest quality standards for all its premium resin products.The newly engineered processes will boost domestic ion exchange resin production by 30% in 2025 compared to 2024. With this increased capacity and high-performance filtration media, customers can solve their most complicated water problems across municipal, residential, industrial, ground water, wastewater and other markets. This strategic investment also reinforces ResinTech’s commitment to solving modern contamination challenges, including the removal of PFAS, lead and pharmaceuticals.“Being dependable is a core value at ResinTech,” said Larry Gottlieb, president of ResinTech. “Given the current uncertainty in international trade and looming tariffs, we’re excited to provide our customers reliable inventory and faster delivery times for all their domestic water treatment needs.”Set for completion in April 2025, the expansion will include a new sulfonation reactor, a critical component in ion exchange resin production. The additional reactor provides redundancy, ensuring continuous operations and a reliable supply for customers. Further investments in polymer production innovation will enhance ResinTech’s manufacturing process, resulting in higher quality water treatment products. Other improvements include increased production capacity for point-of-use filters, expanded laboratory service capabilities, and additional loading docks to support growing demand.The expansion maintains ResinTech's commitment to environmentally responsible manufacturing. Like the original facility, the new addition will be powered by the company's solar energy infrastructure, furthering ResinTech's goal of minimizing environmental impact while maximizing water quality.ResinTech remains committed to manufacturing in America and to Camden’s revitalization efforts. The LEEDcertified and highly efficient facility employs nearly 400 team members, with more than one-third residing in Camden. Already one of the city’s largest employers, the expansion is expected to add more than a dozen new jobs.“We are truly dedicated to the water industry, our customers, the Camden community and American manufacturing,” said Jeffrey Gottlieb, ResinTech chief executive officer. “I’m proud that our latest investment is creating new jobs while delivering the premium quality treatment solutions and honest value to our customers.”“I congratulate our corporate partner and ResinTech CEO Jeffrey Gottlieb upon the completion of a 30,000-square-foot expansion of the Camden facility,” said Camden Mayor Victor G. Carstarphen. “ResinTech has simply been outstanding since locating to our city. They employ local residents, support community initiatives, and play a huge part in our city’s revitalization. The East Camden community has realized significant investment and undergone a positive transformation over the past four years. This expansion is a continuation of that same progress. We wish ResinTech success for many years to come.”To learn more about ResinTech , its offerings and career opportunities, visit www. resintech.com. ###About ResinTechResinTech, Inc.is a leading U.S. manufacturer of separation technologies for water and wastewater treatment. Our ion exchange resins, activated carbons and selective exchangers, are used in a wide range of applications including deionization, softening, metals removal, product purification, resource recovery, and pollution control. ResinTech’s state-of-the-art laboratory services and world-class technical support provides customers with a better understanding of their aqueous environment and the operating conditions and the solutions necessary to ensure optimal water quality. For more information visit resintech.com.

