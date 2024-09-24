Kansas Roots and Resilience: Dennis R. Garcia’s Las Madres Available for Pre-Order

"Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" will be released November 2024

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of Kansas’ rich history of perseverance and community, award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia announces the pre-order availability of his upcoming book, “Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success,” set for release on November 1, 2024. This deeply personal story chronicles the lives of three generations of Latina women who faced immense challenges while building a life in Kansas, weaving together a narrative of resilience and determination in the heart of the American Midwest.

Garcia’s narrative shines a spotlight on the lives of Candelaria Garcia, her daughter Rafaela, and Rafaela’s daughter and Garcia’s mother, Irene. These women embarked on a journey from Mexico to the plains of Kansas in search of security and freedom from poverty, facing challenges along the way. Their courage, patience, and determination illuminate the path of many Latina women who have sought to build better futures for their families. The book highlights Kansas as a place where families like Garcia’s faced challenges head-on, forging enduring legacies through perseverance and strength.

“Las Madres is my way of honoring the strength and resilience of the women in my family who found their footing on the plains of Kansas," Garcia shared. "Their journey was not just one of survival but one of courage, faith, and determination in the face of adversity. Through this book, I hope to inspire others to reflect on the quiet, everyday acts of strength that have shaped so many lives, particularly in the immigrant and Latina communities."

Kansas is home to the 26th largest Latino population in the United States, with 11.6% of the state’s residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino. In many of these households, Spanish remains the first language, spoken by nearly 8% of Kansas’ population. As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month, “Las Madres” not only highlights the personal journey of Garcia’s family but also reflects the broader contributions of the Latino community to the state’s culture and history.

Garcia, whose award-winning debut “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia” celebrated the life of his cousin and fellow Kansan, continues his legacy of storytelling with “Las Madres.” This new work dispels myths about the ease of immigrant life and provides a poignant reminder that there are many diverse paths to success, all while highlighting the essential role Kansas played in his family’s journey.

Kathleen Holt, coordinator of the High Plains Public Radio Readers Book Club, praised “Las Madres,” stating, “‘Las Madres’ is an intensely personal, generational saga that bridges history, time, and country. Highlighting qualities of resilience and love, this memoir/social history tells of three generations of women through the mid-twentieth century who, despite poverty, racism, and exclusion, build an extended family enriched by culture and faith, hard work, and education. More than an empowering narrative of immigrants becoming citizens, ‘Las Madres’ is a chronicle of hope, perseverance, and character told through stories of everyday lives that truly define la familia with a unique and much-needed focus on southwest Kansas."

Garcia’s story not only pays tribute to his family’s journey but also captures the shared experiences of countless immigrant families who made Kansas their home. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, “Las Madres” serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact Latina women and immigrant communities have had on shaping Kansas’ rich cultural and historical landscape.

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Preorder Links:

Preorder on University Press of Kansas: https://kansaspress.ku.edu/9780700637997/

Preorder on Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/kansas-amazon

Release Date: November 1, 2024

Garcia will participate in a book tour after publication to engage with readers and share the powerful stories behind Las Madres. The tour will focus on themes of resilience, family legacy, and the enduring contributions of Latina women to Kansas and the nation.

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia is a retired attorney and educator with a passion for storytelling. A graduate of the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia has had a distinguished career in both civil and criminal law, and served as a Judge Pro Tem. His debut book, “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia,” celebrated his cousin’s achievements and highlighted the broader immigrant experience. With “Las Madres,” Garcia honors his family’s legacy while sharing the broader experience of Latina women in America.

For more information about Garcia and his work, and upcoming tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews prior to the release of "Las Madres." Copies of the book will be available for purchase from University Press of Kansas and from Amazon and other online booksellers.



