Insigniam Consultants, Ashley Tappan and Anna Islamova Appointed to the CED Fellowship Program

Insigniam announced the appointment of two consultants, Ashley Tappan, and Anna Islamova as recipients of the esteemed CED Fellowship Program.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) announced the appointment of Ashley Tappan and Anna Islamova Insigniam consultants, as recipients of the esteemed CED Fellowship Program. This prestigious program, characterized by its innovative corporate mentorship, leadership development, and networking initiatives, serves as a catalyst for mid-career women to ascend to influential positions in the C-Suite, aligning with CED’s commitment to advancing women in the workforce.Ms. Tappan has worked with Fortune 500 business executives to fulfill their visions across the globe for over twenty-five years in industries including fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare systems, biotech, pharma, manufacturing, research, and non-profits. Her ability to develop and lead organizational transformations that lead to unprecedented results has given her a unique perspective on what it takes for teams of business professionals to deliver breakthrough results.Ms. Islamova, a business operations leader with over 15 years of experience, brings her expertise in transformational leadership, optimizing business performance, and empowering teams to the CED Fellowship Program. As a management consultant, she collaborates with senior executives to achieve breakthrough results that drive lasting success for both organizations and their teams.The CED’s selection of Ms. Tappan and Ms. Islamova as participants in the Fellowship Program underscores their remarkable achievements and contributions to the fields of leadership and management. This collaboration promises to further empower Insigniam’s mission to drive positive change within the corporate landscape.About Insigniam, An Elixirr CompanyIn the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.About the Committee for Economic DevelopmentThe Committee for Economic Development (CED) is the public policy center of The Conference Board. The nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led organization delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation’s interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading U.S. companies who bring their unique experience to address today’s pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries and over 4 million employees.

