ShadowHQ Recognized in Enterprise Management Associates Impact Brief for Incident Preparedness and Response Leadership

ShadowHQ Co-founder and CEO Nick Scozzaro

ShadowHQ's Secure, Out-of-Band Platform Revolutionizes Incident Preparedness and Response with Centralized, Automated Playbooks

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyber incident preparedness and response solution provider ShadowHQ today announced its recognition in an Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Impact Brief for its innovative approach to cyber and crisis incident management. Highlighted for its ability to address critical gaps in current response procedures, ShadowHQ's platform is revolutionizing how organizations prepare for and manage cyber-attacks, outages, and natural disasters."In today’s evolving threat landscape, operational efficiency and minimizing the financial and reputational impacts of incidents are paramount," said Nick Scozzaro, Co-founder and CEO at ShadowHQ. "Traditional playbooks are typically stored in disparate locations and are often outdated. As a result, team access and coordination can be delayed, leading to extended recovery times and significant financial losses. ShadowHQ solves this by centralizing and automating response efforts, ensuring quick, coordinated action when it matters most."The ShadowHQ platform is a secure, out-of-band cyber incident management solution that equips organizations with all of the tools required to plan for and respond to critical events. Its Playbook Manager further enhances incident preparedness, enabling response teams to tailor their actions based on specific incident types.“While many organizations prioritize investing in the latest detection and response tools, they often overlook the importance of adequately prepared, out-of-band playbooks, which are crucial for ensuring these tools can be effectively deployed during a crisis, such as a cyber-attack,” said Ken Buckler, Research Director at EMA. “ShadowHQ helps fill that critical gap, ensuring that your ability to respond to an incident is not affected by network or other outages caused by that incident.”ShadowHQ’s platform offers a transformative solution to outdated, static incident response models that often hinder organizations' ability to act swiftly and effectively during a crisis. By centralizing and digitizing response plans, organizations can now leverage a secure, out-of-band platform that ensures faster mobilization, improved coordination, and more efficient crisis management.Highlighted benefits of the ShadowHQ platform include:Centralization of incident playbooks: Tailored, actionable playbooks are accessible from any location, ensuring that response teams can swiftly coordinate and mobilize during critical incidents, reducing confusion and delays.Automated early response actions: By automating initial incident response steps, organizations save crucial time, accelerating remediation efforts, minimizing potential damage, and containing incidents more efficiently.Enhanced accessibility and accuracy: Digital playbooks, securely hosted on the ShadowHQ platform, can be easily updated to reflect the latest response protocols, ensuring access to accurate, real-time information throughout the incident lifecycle.Regulatory compliance: The platform streamlines compliance-related documentation, ensuring that organizations maintain the necessary records for audits and regulatory reviews.Security practitioners can access a complimentary copy of the EMA Impact Brief by visiting: www.shadowhq.io/enterprise-management-associates-impact-brief About ShadowHQShadowHQ is a secure, out-of-band cyber incident preparedness and response platform that helps cybersecurity leaders, business continuity and disaster recovery teams simplify and streamline incident response. ShadowHQ’s virtual bunker keeps teams visible and in control with centralized playbook and document storage, secure communications, real-time activities tracking, post-incident reporting and more. Visit www.shadowhq.io to learn more.Media Inquiriesmedia@shadowhq.io

