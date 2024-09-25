YGG Partners with Parallel TCG to Bring $100,000 Tournament to the YGG Play Summit

YGG is bringing the award-winning web3 title to the YGG Play Summit (YPS) in Manila, Philippines, in a $100,000 prize pool tournament.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yield Guild Games (YGG), the web3 guild protocol, is partnering with Parallel TCG to bring the award-winning web3 title to the YGG Play Summit (YPS) in Manila, Philippines, in a $100,000 prize pool tournament.There will be two global online qualifiers to determine the players who will compete during the week-long YPS event on 19-23 November 2024. Along with the tournament, the YGG Play Summit will also feature the first-ever IRL GAM3 Awards ceremony, a cosplay competition, a one-day conference, as well as live demos and high-octane show matches of the hottest web3 games.Both qualifiers will give Parallel League points, with one tournament set for 12-13 October and another on 26-27 October. During the first day, participants will play seven rounds of Swiss in a Best of 3 Conquest format.The top 8 who make it to the second day will qualify for the Manila tournament but will still battle it out in a Best of 3 single elimination format to determine Parallel League points. A total of 16 players from the two 128-player qualifier tournaments will move on to the main event at YPS.“TCG players have always been passionate about the games they play, and many look for opportunities to test their skill at a high-stakes competitive level,” said Gabby Dizon, co-founder of YGG. “Parallel is in a very good position to be able to cater to these players, with many of its mechanics inspired by competitive TCGs such as Magic: the Gathering and Hearthstone. With YGG organizing these events, many players can have a chance at earning their share of the $100,000 prize pool at YPS.”Aside from the tournaments, YGG key opinion leaders (KOLs) will be hosting Parallel giveaways and posting promotional content on social platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Discord. The YGG-community-managed Facebook group “Everything Parallel” will be hosting contests and posting content designed to engage and attract people to the web3 game. Several educational videos, such as a series of deck guides, are also posted on the guild protocol’s YouTube channel.“When YGG approached us for this partnership, we saw an opportunity to bring a unique experience to current players and newcomers,” said Kalos, Co-Founder of Parallel TCG. “We will be able to emulate that feeling of playing with other people in a card shop while also showing them the advantages that web3 offers through Parallel TCG. We are expecting a lot of competitive play in the weeks leading to the YGG Play Summit.”Parallel TCG is the latest game to partner with YGG, using its campaigns, passionate community, and questing platforms as a springboard to onboard more people to the game. YGG has a proven track record of success in driving user acquisition and retention for its game partners, with its Guild Advancement Program (GAP) questing platform seeing 77% growth in enrollees during Season 5.YGG also boasts a thriving web3 esports team, whose lineup for Parallel TCG consists of former Hearthstone competitive players such as Tyler, Sequinox, and Chris Tsako. YGG esports captain Disi is one of the top players in Parallel TCG and YGG’s Head of Esports Mike Ovecka previously worked for Blizzard Entertainment and is now spearheading YGG’s competitive efforts in the game. Many YGG community members have also reached the top 100 in the leaderboards and are open to sharing strategies with newer players joining the game.Parallel TCG players can expect regular events weekly up until the November YGG Play Summit, which will be held at BGC, Metro Manila. The event will have conferences, international web3 guest speakers, game demos, tournaments, and more.ABOUT YIELD GUILD GAMESYield Guild Games (YGG) is a web3 guild protocol that enables players and gaming guilds to find their community, discover games and level up together. As a network of gaming guilds focused on web3 games, YGG provides an equal-opportunity support system so that its members can become power players in games and in life.YGG empowers its guild community to organize onchain, providing guilds access to its infrastructure for them to scale and receive opportunities based on their specializations. Through YGG’s questing initiatives, such as Superquests and the Guild Advancement Program (GAP), members of YGG can benefit from its achievement-based reputation system and build their onchain identity.From its roots in the Philippines to its global network of regional guilds and partnerships with over 100 web3 games and infrastructure projects, YGG caters to an ever-expanding community of gamers and blockchain enthusiasts.ABOUT PARALLEL TCGParallel TCG is an exciting science fiction card game in which five factions battle for supremacy over a future Earth. Inspired by mechanics from popular trading card games, Parallel TCG has won numerous awards since 2021 and has put up a $500,000 prize pool for its 2024 competitive season. Among Parallel’s ambassadors are prominent creators from popular card games such as Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering.ABOUT YGG PLAY SUMMITThe YGG Play Summit (YPS) explores the intersection of gaming and the emerging web3 ecosystem, featuring a hackathon, a conference, a game expo, and esports tournaments. It features opportunities for attendees to connect and provide valuable insights into the future of gaming, digital ownership, and the top projects of web3 globally.The conference focuses on the business of Web3 gaming and the future of the gaming industry. Speakers include founders and C-level executives from venture funds, crypto exchanges, protocols, and web3 wallets, alongside gaming studios, esports teams, guilds, and the gaming community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.