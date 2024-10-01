In New Book ‘Delusional,’ Talent Agent And CEO Shows Others The Route To Success

Delusional: Confessions from One Intern's Rise to CEO Samantha Zink, author of Delusional: Confessions from One Intern's Rise to CEO

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her new book, Delusional: Confessions from One Intern's Rise to CEO, Samantha Zink tells the story of how she built a talent management agency with, as she puts it, “no roadmap” and she offers inspiration to others to achieve their dreams.“This book is for the upstarts and doers of the world, the ones who aren’t afraid to ruffle some feathers,” writes Zink, who is founder and CEO of Zink Talent. “Maybe you’re interested in a career in social media or maybe you’re simply curious and want some industry tea (it’s coming—piping hot). Whatever the case may be, I hope you keep one little question in the back of your mind as you read: What’s your story going to look like? You’re the one writing it. Treat it with care.”In Delusional, published by Advantage Books, Zink shares stories from her past with humor and zest. She details nerve-racking coffee runs for executives when she was an anxious intern worried about messing up the order, and admits that her decision to start her own influencer talent agency was complete destiny from listening to the little voice inside of her and following intuition.“There was no premeditation or big thought going into my decision to start a talent agency,” she writes. “It was like the universe had whispered the idea in my ear and I, thankfully, decided to listen.”Her experiences hold lessons for her readers, whether she urges them to follow their instincts, intuition, and inspiration, suggests they try different things “to see what gets your heart racing,” or cautions them to determine their appetite for risk and have safeguards in place so that they don​​’t “blow up your life in pursuit of your dreams.”“Yes, I encourage you to heed whatever epiphany the universe may drop into your brain and to pursue what you’re passionate about with wild abandon,” Zink writes. “But that doesn’t mean you have to derail your life in the process.”Delusional is already earning praise. Marta Biino of Business Insider writes: “Samantha Zink began managing influencers way before it was the cool thing to do. This fun, witty account of how she got her start is not only entertaining to read but can become a playbook for anyone who aspires to take a leap of faith and start their own business.”About Samantha ZinkSamantha Zink (samanthazink.com), author of Delusional: Confessions from One Intern’s Rise to CEO, is the founder and CEO of Zink Talent, a talent management agency representing digital creators and influencers. The agency’s portfolio includes partnerships with brands such as Adidas, Bvlgari Patrick Ta, Celine, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior Beauty, Fendi, Michael Kors, the NBA, Nike, Puma, Rare Beauty, and YSL Beauty.About Advantage Media GroupAdvantage Media ( www.advantagemedia.com ) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.

