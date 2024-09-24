New ViaPath Technologies Offering Improves Access to Healthcare and Reduces Costs in Correctional Facilities

The secure, HIPAA-compliant system automates patient requests and streamlines the ability to triage healthcare requests.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a global technology leader that facilitates successful reintegration for incarcerated individuals, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind system to improve access to care and reduce costs within correctional facilities. The new Sick Call Triage Portal allows incarcerated individuals to use ViaPath’s industry leading Inspire® tablets to submit digital health request forms. Requests are automatically routed to medical personnel, streamlining their ability to triage requests and schedule appropriate medical consultations.

“We are pleased to introduce a tool that provides incarcerated patients better access to care and reduces costs for correctional facilities,” said Todd Stutts, ViaPath Senior Vice President of Business Development. “The digital forms on ViaPath’s Inspire tablets help ensure that requests are routed correctly, promptly, and securely, which supports faster processing, improved accountability, and most importantly, better health outcomes.”

The Sick Call Triage Portal is secure and HIPAA-compliant, ensuring the privacy and confidentiality of incarcerated individuals and providers. The system uses encryption, authentication, and audit trails to protect data and communications. Results from facilities with access to the Sick Call Triage Portal show that 93% of forms are now being processed electronically instead of by paper.

“The Sick Call Triage Portal on ViaPath tablets allows for increased access to healthcare request forms for the incarcerated population. Electronic forms are beneficial for healthcare staff as well – they reduce issues with illegible or incomplete data and allow for faster processing times,” said Reed Domer-Shank, Regional Vice President at correctional healthcare provider, YesCare. “We are excited to partner with ViaPath on this system to enhance access to healthcare services for our patients."

About Viapath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

About YesCare

As the correctional healthcare pioneer and leader for 40 years, YesCare provides client partners with high quality healthcare and reentry services that will improve the health and safety of our patients, break the cycle of recidivism and better the communities where we live and work.

