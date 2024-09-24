Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) Announces $50 Million Fund

(l-r): Eric B. Cunningham, Eric L. Wimbley, Von H. Washington Jr., Dwayne Powell Jr., Bobby J. Hopewell, Jamauri A. Bogan, (not pictured) Daniel S. Jefferies

KZFV will invest in underrepresented startup founders, real estate developers, and business owners.

Today marks the launch of something truly special—a fund that seeks to invest not just in ideas, but in people, in communities, and in untapped potential” — Bobby J. Hopewell, Former Mayor of Kalamazoo, MI and KZFV General Partner

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) was officially unveiled during a launch event on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at the Kalamazoo Country Club. This event marks the beginning of KZFV’s mission to drive economic growth and empower the next generation of innovators. With a significant $50 million capital commitment, KZFV is dedicated to supporting underrepresented founders, unique entrepreneurs, and driven innovators.The company will make strategic investments through three distinct funds: Venture Capital, Forward Real Estate, and Mainstreet. In addition to financial backing, KZFV will offer capital, connections and expertise, to ensure founders have access to the resources they need to succeed.“Today marks the launch of something truly special—a fund that seeks to invest not just in ideas, but in people, in communities, and in untapped potential” – Bobby J. Hopewell, Former Mayor of Kalamazoo, Michigan and KZFV General PartnerThe Venture Capital Fund will make early investments in high-growth startups, providing both capital and strategic guidance. Through the Real Estate Fund, KZFV will lead property development initiatives by investing in residential and mixed-use projects, with a focus on prioritizing affordable and workforce housing. The Mainstreet Fund is dedicated to investing in local businesses in Southwest Michigan, driving community growth and economic vitality.Each of these funds aims to empower underrepresented founders, unique entrepreneurs, and driven innovators and ensure their success by providing them with the resources to thrive.“This is a day of opportunity for visionary entrepreneurs struggling to find startup capital and assistance.” – Eric L. Wimbley, Managing Partner, KZFV Venture Capital FundTo learn more about KZFV, CLICK HERE . To feature stories and interviews on KZFV, please contact marilynremo@tenenicole.comABOUT Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV)Founded in 2024, Kalamazoo Forward Ventures (KZFV) is a collaborative brainchild of prominent leaders including Jamauri A. Bogan, CEO of Bogan Developments; Eric B. Cunningham, former City Commissioner of Kalamazoo, MI; Bobby J. Hopewell, former Mayor of Kalamazoo, MI; Dwayne Powell Jr., CEO/Co-founder of UAE Workforce Solutions; Von H. Washington Jr., CEO of Hugo Consulting; Eric L. Wimbley, CEO/Founder of First Line Risk Management; and Daniel S. Jefferies, Founder of Newmind Group.KZFV is steadfast in its commitment to empowering underrepresented founders, unique entrepreneurs, and driven innovators. Its mission is to provide these individuals with the expertise, capital, and resources they need to grow and thrive. We aim to create a more equitable and thriving economic landscape where access to opportunities is not restricted by background or systemic barriers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.