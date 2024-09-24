Celebrated pianists perform at the 36th Macao International Music Festival Additional tickets for the concert Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra

MACAU, September 24 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF), themed “And the Stars Shine”, will be held from 4 October to 4 November, presenting a star-studded musical feast with timeless melodies to music aficionados. In particular, two internationally renowned pianists, Ivo Pogorelich and Hélène Grimaud, will present soul-stirring piano performances at this edition of the Festival. As the concert Mariza and the Macao Chinese Orchestra was highly sought after, tickets were sold out quickly. Additional tickets will be on sale from 10am on 26 September through the Macau Ticketing Network. The public is advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

On 20 October, talented pianist Ivo Pogorelich will present enchanting musical works of the Romantic Period by Chopin, Schumann, Sibelius and Schubert, with his refined yet incisive interpretation of timeless pieces. On 12 October, the much-anticipated French pianist Hélène Grimaud and the Camerata Salzburg will present a captivating concert featuring Viennese School classics by Mozart and Beethoven. These concerts, with distinctive styles, are certainly not to be missed.

The installations of the community activity “And the Stars Shine” will be set up at Largo Camões (Pak Tai Temple in Taipa) from 24 to 29 September, from 8am to 8pm, presenting the visual image of the Festival and classic scenes of the opera Tosca. In addition to taking photographs at these installations, the members of the public can also learn more about this year’s Festival and gain a deeper understanding of the century-old opera Tosca. From 10am to 6pm from Friday to Sunday (from 27 to 29 September), service counters will also be set up at all installations. Members of the public can stand a chance to win fabulous prizes after taking photos and completing check-in tasks. Those who purchase tickets for the programmes of the Festival at the service counters can enjoy a 30% flash-sale discount.

Tickets for the 36th Macao International Music Festival are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network. Tickets for the outreach activity “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque・Passion” are on sale through the Cinematheque・Passion. Registration for other outreach activities can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account. Seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge.

For more information about the programmes and activities, please visit the MIMF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm.