KfW IPEX-Bank provides financing for EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure data center campus in the US

KfW IPEX-Bank supports digital infrastructure

This transaction supports our client's continued growth and development and underlines our profound expertise in financing digital infrastructure projects worldwide.”
— Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank
FRANKFURT, GERMANY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the scope of an accordion financing in an amount of approx. USD 650 million for EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, owned by Partners Group on behalf of its clients, KfW IPEX-Bank acts as Coordinating Lead Arranger and provides funding for a state-of-the-art data center campus in Mesa, Arizona.

Wholesale data center developer, owner and operator EdgeCore will run the 206 MW campus that consists of three data centers: 26 MW (in service) plus two facilities currently under construction totaling 180 MW.

The accordion financing is part of EdgeCore’s USD 1.9 billion debt financing which is comprised of a limited-recourse senior secured term loan, a revolving senior secured letter of credit facility, and the present accordion feature that will fund future development.

“We are glad to have won EdgeCore as a new customer” says Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “This transaction supports our client's continued growth and development and underlines our profound expertise in financing digital infrastructure projects worldwide.”

EdgeCore sets high standards for its campus in Mesa. Temperature regulation utilizes an air-cooled design with an ultra-efficient closed-loop chilled water system, allowing the company to achieve a benchmark water usage effectiveness (WUE) rating of nearly zero and a power usage effectiveness (PUE) rating far below the industry average of around 1.50.

With this financing, KfW IPEX-Bank underlines its commitment to financing digital infrastructure and thereby supporting the backbone of the digitalization of the economy and society.

Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank
antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KfW IPEX-Bank provides financing for EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure data center campus in the US

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de
Company/Organization
KfW IPEX-Bank
Palmengartenstraße 5-9
Frankfurt am Main, 60325
Germany
+49 69 74314009
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Within KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for project and export finance. It supports German and European companies operating in key industrial sectors in global markets by structuring medium and long-term financing for their exports, funding infrastructure investments, securing supply of raw materials and by financing environmental and climate change mitigation projects worldwide. As a bank that stands for transformation, it finances technologies of the future to support the transition towards sustainable society in all three dimensions of the economy, environment and social. As specialist bank, KfW IPEX-Bank has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, it takes on leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance firms. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.

Go to press releases

More From This Author
KfW IPEX-Bank provides financing for EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure data center campus in the US
KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for new S-Bahn fleet in the Rhineland, Germany
KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for solar and battery storage project in Uzbekistan
View All Stories From This Author