KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for solar and battery storage project in Uzbekistan

Landmark project for renewable energies in the region

We are delighted to contribute to this pioneering project for the expansion of renewable energies and modern storage capacity in the region together with our sister company DEG.”
— Dr Velibor Marjanovic | Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank
FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KfW IPEX-Bank is contributing to the financing of a solar and battery storage project in Uzbekistan as part of an international consortium of Development Finance Institutions and Commercial Banks. The funds will be used for planning, construction, operation and maintenance of a 200MW photovoltaic plant and a 500MWh Battery Energy Storage System (“BESS”).

The consortium also includes DEG, which, like KfW IPEX-Bank, is a subsidiary of KfW. The sponsor and project developer is ACWA Power, a long-standing customer of KfW IPEX-Bank in the field of energy and environmental projects. KfW IPEX-Bank is keen to support ACWA power on its transformation path worldwide.

The project is being built in the Tashkent region. Upon end of construction, both plant and storage system will ensure a reliable supply of clean electricity for the country and contribute to the transformation of the energy sector.

Dr Velibor Marjanovic, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank: "We are delighted to contribute to this pioneering project for the expansion of renewable energies and modern storage capacity in the region together with our sister company DEG. This underlines our joint commitment to projects that contribute to the transformation towards a carbon-neutral future."

Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank
antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de

You just read:

KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for solar and battery storage project in Uzbekistan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de
Company/Organization
KfW IPEX-Bank
Palmengartenstraße 5-9
Frankfurt am Main, 60325
Germany
+49 69 74314009
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Within KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for project and export finance. It supports German and European companies operating in key industrial sectors in global markets by structuring medium and long-term financing for their exports, funding infrastructure investments, securing supply of raw materials and by financing environmental and climate change mitigation projects worldwide. As a bank that stands for transformation, it finances technologies of the future to support the transition towards sustainable society in all three dimensions of the economy, environment and social. As specialist bank, KfW IPEX-Bank has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, it takes on leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance firms. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.

Go to press releases

More From This Author
KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for solar and battery storage project in Uzbekistan
KfW IPEX-Bank finances Waste-to-Energy project in Abu Dhabi
KfW IPEX-Bank provides financing for Be.EV public charging network in the UK
View All Stories From This Author