KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for new S-Bahn fleet in the Rhineland, Germany
Billion-dollar investment in rail passenger transport supporting the mobility transition
Innovative passenger transport by rail is the future.”FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KfW IPEX-Bank is supporting the modernisation of local rail passenger transport in the Rhineland with around EUR 400 million. The borrowers are the transport authorities go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR). In addition to KfW IPEX-BANK, the European Investment Bank (EIB), NRW.BANK and BayernLB are also contributing to the financing of this billion-euro project.
— Andreas Ufer | Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank
“Innovative passenger transport by rail is the future,” said Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “We are delighted to be able to support our customers go.Rheinland and VRR in this billion-euro investment, which will advance decarbonisation in the transport sector by strengthening public transport and making it more attractive in my old home region of the Rhineland.” KfW IPEX-Bank is once again supporting the transformation of the economy and society.
Alstom Transport Deutschland GmbH was selected as the supplier of up to 90 new vehicles following a Europe-wide awarding procedure. Alstom is also responsible for the maintenance of the vehicles and ensuring their daily availability for a period of more than 30 years.
When designing the new vehicles, the aim was to optimally balance the sometimes drastically varying passenger needs, such as those for long journeys (e.g. Cologne-Essen) and very short journeys (e.g. within Cologne). It is also essential to ensure stable operation. The new vehicles will be put on the rails for the first time in 2029 as part of a trial run. The aim is to gradually put all new vehicles into operation by 2033.
The new vehicles offer enhanced comfort and accessibility, including wheelchair areas and toilets in each end carriage, multi-purpose areas in each carriage with ample space for prams and bicycles, effective air conditioning, and outer windows with mobile signal permeability.
