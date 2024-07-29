KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for new S-Bahn fleet in the Rhineland, Germany

Visialization new S-Bahn by Alstom for the Rhineland

Source: Alstom/Advanced & Creative Design

Billion-dollar investment in rail passenger transport supporting the mobility transition

Innovative passenger transport by rail is the future.”
— Andreas Ufer | Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank
FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KfW IPEX-Bank is supporting the modernisation of local rail passenger transport in the Rhineland with around EUR 400 million. The borrowers are the transport authorities go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR). In addition to KfW IPEX-BANK, the European Investment Bank (EIB), NRW.BANK and BayernLB are also contributing to the financing of this billion-euro project.

“Innovative passenger transport by rail is the future,” said Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “We are delighted to be able to support our customers go.Rheinland and VRR in this billion-euro investment, which will advance decarbonisation in the transport sector by strengthening public transport and making it more attractive in my old home region of the Rhineland.” KfW IPEX-Bank is once again supporting the transformation of the economy and society.

Alstom Transport Deutschland GmbH was selected as the supplier of up to 90 new vehicles following a Europe-wide awarding procedure. Alstom is also responsible for the maintenance of the vehicles and ensuring their daily availability for a period of more than 30 years.

When designing the new vehicles, the aim was to optimally balance the sometimes drastically varying passenger needs, such as those for long journeys (e.g. Cologne-Essen) and very short journeys (e.g. within Cologne). It is also essential to ensure stable operation. The new vehicles will be put on the rails for the first time in 2029 as part of a trial run. The aim is to gradually put all new vehicles into operation by 2033.

The new vehicles offer enhanced comfort and accessibility, including wheelchair areas and toilets in each end carriage, multi-purpose areas in each carriage with ample space for prams and bicycles, effective air conditioning, and outer windows with mobile signal permeability.

Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank
antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de

You just read:

KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for new S-Bahn fleet in the Rhineland, Germany

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Antje Schlagenhaufer
KfW IPEX-Bank antje.schlagenhaufer@kfw.de
Company/Organization
KfW IPEX-Bank
Palmengartenstraße 5-9
Frankfurt am Main, 60325
Germany
+49 69 74314009
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Within KfW Group, KfW IPEX-Bank is responsible for project and export finance. It supports German and European companies operating in key industrial sectors in global markets by structuring medium and long-term financing for their exports, funding infrastructure investments, securing supply of raw materials and by financing environmental and climate change mitigation projects worldwide. As a bank that stands for transformation, it finances technologies of the future to support the transition towards sustainable society in all three dimensions of the economy, environment and social. As specialist bank, KfW IPEX-Bank has extensive industry, structuring and country expertise, it takes on leading roles in financing consortia and actively involves other banks, institutional investors and insurance firms. KfW IPEX-Bank operates as a legally independent group subsidiary and is represented in the most important economic and financial centres across the globe.

Go to press releases

More From This Author
KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for new S-Bahn fleet in the Rhineland, Germany
KfW IPEX-Bank: Financing for solar and battery storage project in Uzbekistan
KfW IPEX-Bank finances Waste-to-Energy project in Abu Dhabi
View All Stories From This Author