Ejercito: Alice Guo set to uncover mastermind behind POGO-related crime syndicate in executive session

PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 24, 2024 Alice Guo set to uncover mastermind behind POGO-related crime syndicate in executive session Former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo will reveal the identity of the mastermind behind the "international crime syndicate" involved in POGO-related activities in the Philippines during an executive session, as urged by Senior Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito. During the Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, September 24, Ejercito moved for an executive session to allow for a more confidential discussion. Ejercito directly questioned Guo about her involvement in the operations, to which the former mayor responded, "Hindi po ako mastermind. Masasabi ko po na ako ay victim." Ejercito believes that Guo is merely a "pawn" being exploited by the international crime syndicate. He pressed her to identify those "most guilty." Guo responded, "I think sa tagal po ng investigation, alam na rin po ng committee, especially chaired by our Madam Chair [Senator Risa Hontiveros], who is really at the back of everything." The lawmaker from San Juan urged Guo to reveal the culprits for the sake of the victims of POGO-related activities. "Baka sa executive session, sana ho sa huli, may pagkakataon pa kayong sabihin kung sino man ang talagang nasa likuran. Kasi nga kung ang sabi mo nga ay ikaw ay biktima, maawa rin tayo sa mga naging biktima ng POGO 'di ba?" Ejercito said. Guo expressed her willingness to disclose the key figures behind the operation of the international crime syndicate during the executive session. "I'm expecting that Ms. Alice Guo will divulge the real masterminds behind this operation. We will be responsible for your safety," Ejercito assured.

