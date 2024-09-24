Sweden launches new multi-year support to Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation

In 2024–2026, Sweden will provide SEK 30 million to the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation. Together with governments and businesses, the Alliance promotes economic development and poverty reduction by making it easier for developing countries to participate in world trade.

“The Alliance has shown that targeted measures promoting cooperation between governments and businesses have great potential to create economic growth through increased trade in developing countries. Creating synergies between development cooperation, promotion and trade policy is a key part of the Government’s reform agenda for Swedish development assistance,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

Businesses in developing countries often face a variety of challenges when they want to take part in the global economy. These may include complex customs procedures, inefficient border management and a dependence on paper certificates. Such trade barriers restrict developing countries’ ability to benefit from international trade and thereby reduce poverty. The Alliance works in close cooperation with governments and businesses in developing countries to identify practical projects where state actors and companies can work together to implement reforms and new ways of working that simplify trade.

When implementing projects, the Alliance works closely with both local businesses and multinational companies. The Alliance is currently carrying out around 20 projects around the world, primarily in the least developed countries.

This support is in line with the Government’s overall ambition to create conditions for developing countries and for people to move from poverty to prosperity through trade and economic development.

Sida will allocate the support, which comprises SEK 10 million annually over three years. It will be financed through the Strategy for Sweden’s global development cooperation in sustainable economic development 2022–2026.