Adora POS Named ‘Partner of The Year’ By Pizza Guys

The leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale systems for pizzerias, has been named Partner of the Year by Pizza Guys.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adora POS, a leading provider of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) systems for restaurants, has been honored with the prestigious ‘Partner of the Year’ award by Pizza Guys, a renowned pizza chain. This recognition highlights Adora POS's commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly, and scalable point-of-sale solutions tailored specifically for the pizza industry.

Founded by restaurant technology expert Sharli Younan, Adora POS was born out of a need for a more efficient, comprehensive, and easy-to-use POS system. With a team boasting decades of combined experience in the restaurant and technology sectors, Adora POS has revolutionized the way pizzerias manage their operations.

"I would like to give huge congratulations to Adora team, specifically Sharli and Kevin, for being a great partner. We looked long and hard to find a new partner to take us from where we are to a new level. And we found Adora right in our backyard. And, looking forward to many many years of bringing new innovation and new technology to Pizza Guys. Thank you so much for being our partner," said Mr. Shahpour Nejad, President/CEO/Co-Founder of Pizza Guys during the award ceremony.

Adora POS’s intuitive and user-friendly system empowers Pizza Guys’ staff to deliver exceptional customer service with features like:

• Simplified order entry: Streamlined processes to take orders quickly and efficiently, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

• Enhanced kitchen management: Improved order routing and communication between staff and kitchen, leading to faster delivery times and higher customer satisfaction.

• Seamless online ordering integration: Effortless integration with popular delivery apps like DoorDash and GrubHub, allowing customers to order from their preferred platforms.

• Robust reporting and analytics: Gain valuable insights into sales trends, customer behavior, and inventory management to optimize operations and maximize profitability.

Adora POS's cloud-based system seamlessly integrates with popular food service apps like DoorDash Drive, GrubHub, and Heartland, streamlining delivery management and boosting efficiency for pizza businesses nationwide. The intuitive software requires minimal training, allowing employees to master the system in just 15 minutes.

"Adora POS is a highly impactful tool that helps manage and drive our business forward. It is a robust system that satisfies our day-to-day needs but also flexible enough to evolve to meet the needs of tomorrow," said Jim Metevier, a satisfied Adora POS client.

The company's dedication to customer service is unparalleled, with a support team led by Tom Guagliardo, who brings a lifetime of restaurant experience to the table. "Their customer service team is top-notch and has exceeded expectations on working with our organization," praised Victor Esaloo, another content Adora POS user.

Kevin Wendland, President and spokesperson for Adora POS, expressed his gratitude for the recognition: "We are thrilled and honored to receive this award from Pizza Guys. It is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing the best possible solutions for our clients in the pizza industry."

Looking to the future, Adora POS remains committed to staying at the forefront of technology, continuously improving its offerings, and expanding its reach to empower more pizzerias across the country.

For a limited time, Adora POS is offering three months of service for free to new customers who schedule a demo. To learn more about Adora POS and its loyalty features, visit https://adorapos.com/services or call +1 877-514-1428.

About Adora POS

Adora POS (https://adorapos.com/about) specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

Contact Details:

1328 Blue Oaks Blvd

Suite 180

Roseville, CA 95678

United States

Note to Editors

• Adora POS is a cloud-based point-of-sale system designed specifically for restaurants, with a focus on chain and multi-store restaurant groups.

• The company was founded by Sharli Younan, who has extensive experience in the restaurant industry and saw the need for a more effective and scalable POS system.

• Adora POS's loyalty programs and gift card integrations are fully customizable, allowing restaurant owners to tailor them to their unique customer base and business needs.

• The company offers 24/7 personalized support and a user-friendly interface that requires minimal training for employees.

