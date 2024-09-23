Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's National Statement at the Summit of the Future in New York, 23 September 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan delivered Singapore’s National Statement at the Summit of the Future in New York on 23 September 2024.

Minister Balakrishnan welcomed the adoption of the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations at the Summit, which are critical building blocks for strengthening the multilateral system. He emphasised that the adoption of the Pact, the Compact and the Declaration marks a significant milestone for the international community, demonstrating the United Nations (UN)’s ability to unite countries and deliver concrete outcomes for the people. He added that Singapore will work with all UN Member States to implement the decisions adopted at the Summit in order to make the UN and the multilateral system strong and future-ready.

In his National Statement at the Summit, Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to international law and the UN Charter, which formed the foundations of the rules-based multilateral system and are critical in ensuring peace and security. He called on UN Member States to rally and reinforce the multilateral system, embrace the spirit of compromise to find shared solutions to global problems, and have the courage to take the necessary action to ensure the long-term well-being of future generations.

The transcript of Minister Balakrishnan’s National Statement is appended.

Excellencies,

1 A stronger multilateral system where rules are applied universally is vital. Peace and security depend on adherence to international law and the UN Charter. We strongly support the Pact for the Future, and the accompanying Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations. These are critical building blocks for a stronger, future-ready multilateral system.

2 First, we reaffirmed our commitment to international law and the UN Charter. This is vital amidst the intensifying conflicts and geopolitical tensions today. We must all re-commit ourselves to peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy. A world in which respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law is being eroded will become a very dangerous world for current and future generations, and especially for small states.

3 Second, we adopted the groundbreaking Global Digital Compact. As digital technologies continue to shape our lives in all-encompassing ways, we need to establish common rules to unlock its transformative potential whilst mitigating the risks. More than two-thirds of the UN’s targets for sustainable development can benefit directly from digital innovations. Singapore has worked with Rwanda to launch an AI Playbook for Small States. Together with our capacity-building efforts under the Digital Forum of Small States, this AI Playbook will empower all of us to leverage AI for public good.

4 Third, we are glad that the Declaration on Future Generations emphasises youth engagement. Young people have an even bigger stake in the future they will inherit. The emphasis on incorporating anticipatory planning and foresight in our work is most timely. We must ensure that the policies we make today are future-ready to build a better world for successive generations.

Excellencies,

5 The adoption of the Pact represents the start of a long and essential journey to reinforce and renew our multilateral system. We need to summon collective commitment to stay the course. We need to embrace the spirit of compromise to find common solutions. We must also have the courage to take the bold action essential for the long-term well-being of future generations. We must forge a future that is fair, just, equitable and inclusive.

6 Thank you, Excellencies.