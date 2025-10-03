Visit by Minister-President of the Free State of Saxony of the Federal Republic of Germany Michael Kretschmer

Minister-President of the Free State of Saxony of the Federal Republic of Germany Michael Kretschmer is visiting Singapore from 2 to 5 October 2025. This is Minister-President Kretschmer’s second visit to Singapore.

Minister-President Kretschmer called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 3 October 2025. During the meeting, they welcomed the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Germany. They also discussed ways for Singapore and Saxony to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including in trade and investment, research and development, and medicine.

Minister-President Kretschmer separately met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, as well as Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Dr Tan See Leng, on 3 October 2025.

