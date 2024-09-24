Elevated Living Offers Onboarding Tool to Streamline Tenant Integration

Chicago-based PropTech leader introduces a new onboarding tool to simplify the tenant move-in process and enhance resident satisfaction.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, has launched an onboarding tool designed to streamline the tenant move-in experience. The innovative tool, aptly named "Onboard," is set to change the way property managers and landlords integrate new residents into their communities.

Onboarding plays a crucial role in setting the tone for a positive resident journey. By incorporating tenants into the ideal property operation and communication channels from the start, property managers can foster thriving communities with higher resident satisfaction scores, fewer work orders, and increased renewal rates. Elevated Living's "Onboard" tool aims to make this process seamless and efficient.

"We understand the challenges property managers face when onboarding new tenants," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. "Our goal with 'Onboard' is to simplify the process, eliminate confusion, and provide a fully guided move-in experience that delights residents from day one."

The "Onboard" tool offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to generate income, streamline operations, and enhance resident satisfaction. With a user-friendly dashboard and a branded resident app, property managers can handle onboarding, checklists, and inspections without the need for multiple portals or third-party platforms.

Key Benefits of the Onboarding Tool:

• Custom Branded Resident App: Property managers can offer a fully customized experience through a single app for onboarding, communication, and property management.

• Unified System: Say goodbye to multiple logins and fragmented communication. The tool integrates all onboarding elements—checklists, maintenance requests, inspections, and a communication hub—into one platform.

• Automated Workflows: Save thousands of hours annually by automating repetitive onboarding tasks, allowing property managers to focus on creating a thriving community.

• Preventative Maintenance: Capture issues early and reduce costly repairs, saving an average of over $100,000 annually.

• Resident Satisfaction: With a 97% satisfaction score, tenants appreciate the simplicity and transparency of the onboarding process, leading to fewer work orders and higher renewal rates.

By leveraging technology that focuses on a positive move-in experience, the Onboarding Tool offers measurable outcomes, such as:

• Reduced Work Orders: Streamlined communication and automated maintenance requests result in fewer service calls, saving time and resources.

• Increased Renewal Rates: A positive move-in experience significantly increases the likelihood of residents renewing their leases, driving long-term revenue for property owners.

"Since implementing Elevated Living's 'Onboard' tool, we've seen a significant improvement in our move-in process," said Sarah Johnson, a property manager at Luxury Towers in Chicago. "Our residents are thrilled with the seamless experience, and our team has been able to focus on providing exceptional service rather than dealing with administrative hassles."

Elevated Living, which won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, currently works with the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry and imagines a future where a single solution powers buildings and services. By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, Elevated Living aims to be the best solution for luxury communities in the country.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

