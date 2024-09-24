IBA Group to Present IT Security Services at it-sa Expo&Congress

IBA Group Logo

IBA Group will participate for the first time in it-sa Expo&Congress to present its cybersecurity services and solutions. Booth #435, Hall 9, NürnbergMesse

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From October 22 to October 24, 2024, IBA Group will present its cybersecurity services , including Penetration Testing, Security for CI/CD, Cloud Security, and Operation Security solutions at the it-sa Expo&Congress in Nuremberg, Germany. It-sa is Europe's largest IT security trade fair and a meeting place for C-level experts, developers, and providers of products and services related to IT security and cybersecurity.IBA Group’s Offerings at it-saPenetration Testing is an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system designed to evaluate security of the system. Penetration Testing services help identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in software systems and prevent data breaches that can damage reputation and cause financial losses to businesses and individuals. From customized penetration testing services for mobile, web, and network to AI-powered security tools, as well as Red Teaming and Phishing exercises, IBA Group’s suite of services ensures business resilience in the face of evolving cyber risks.Security for CI/CD is a multi-stage process designed to identify and mitigate security risks at every stage of software development, delivery, and deployment. Integration of security scanning tools in the DevOps process facilitates secure delivery and ensures that the application is protected.Cloud Security services help protect data, applications, and infrastructure in the cloud through identifying misconfigurations in the cloud environment, resulting in reduced risk of unauthorized access, breaches, and cyber threats.Security Operations tools include end-to-end solutions that integrate seamlessly with the existing client’s operations. IBA Group implements integration of operation security solutions, such as SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and IAM/IDM (Identity and Access Management) to help customers establish effective cybersecurity control, maintain compliance, and stay protected.In addition to protecting against current threats, IBA Group conducts training in the security best practices for customer employees and assists in instilling a culture of continuous security improvement. The company aims to become a reliable partner in the protection of the digital ecosystem of its customers.IBA Group invites visitors to Hall 9, Booth #435 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre to discuss their specific needs and find solutions to their problems.About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

