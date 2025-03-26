IBA Group to Present Mainframe Services and Solutions at GSE Conference 2025

From March 31 to April 4, IBA Group will join mainframe professionals from across Europe at the GSE Conference 2025 in Dresden

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From March 31 to April 4, IBA Group will join mainframe professionals from across Europe at the GSE Conference 2025 in Dresden. The GSE Conference 2025 is a five-day conference and tradeshow that offers a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge, connect with peers, and explore the latest advancements in IT.For IBA Group, this event is not limited to talks at the exhibition booth. As a Gold Sponsor, the company is planning to share real-life use cases and demonstrate how mainframes continue to evolve.On Wednesday, April 2, from 14.00 to 14.30 CET, Alex Burak, Solutions Consultant at IBA Group, and Uladzislau Kalesnikau, ZoweIntelliJ Squad Leader and software developer at IBA Group, will deliver a presentation entitled AI-Driven Mainframe Development: Empowering Developers for Higher Productivity.The presentation will cover the following topics.• How Zowe bridges the gap between legacy and modern tooling• Lessons learned from using LLMs for COBOL tasks• Real-world use cases and live demos, including AI applications• What didn’t work out of the box and how we solved itAt the exhibition booth, IBA Group will demonstrate mainframe services, including support, modernization, and cloud migration, as well as share experience of Zowe enablement, and modern DevEx (Developer Experience) and DevOps (Development Operations) practices.IBA Group invites GSE participants and attendees to exchange ideas and discuss the future of mainframe modernization at the company’s session on April 2 and at the exhibition booth during the event.About IBA Group’s Contribution to ZoweIBA Group has been working with mainframes since the company’s inception in 1993. To bridge the gap between new technologies and the mainframe environment, a special team was organized within the company. The squad began cooperating with Zowe in 2020. Currently, they actively contribute to the Zowe IntelliJ project and Zowe Kotlin SDK. They developed a series of plugins and one of these, the Zowe Explorer for IntelliJ plugin, was included in the Zowe V3 core About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

