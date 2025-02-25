IBA Group Implements Odoo 17 CE ERP

IBA Group Logo

IBA Group announced that the project on implementation of an Odoo 17 CE ERP for WEIG, an international logistics provider, entered the final stage.

The implementation of Odoo 17 CE by IBA Group became a real breakthrough for our company.” — Mamuka Murjikneli, Director of Wondernet Express Investment Group (WEIG)

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBA Group announced that the project on implementation of an Odoo 17 CE ERP for WEIG, an international logistics provider, entered the final stage. WEIG initiated the project in 2017 to develop a logistics corridor for moving dry cargo from Central Asia to the Black Sea through Georgia.The new system replaced paper-based workflows with a structured digital environment to reduce delays and improve accuracy in daily operations.IBA Group worked with WEIG to move from disconnected processes to an integrated business system. The project team faced several challenges, including● Documentation issues● Lack of automation● Disparate systemsIBA Group used a modular approach to introduce ERP functions in stages. The following components are now in use● DocFlow, Payroll, Purchase, Sales, Inventory, Banking, and Tax Management● Human Capital Management (HCM)● Financial Management (FI)● Maintenance● Budgeting & PlanningSince the first modules went live, WEIG has seen immediate improvements. Operations now run faster, and inventory and financial transactions are easier to track. The shift away from paper-based processes has accelerated task completion and reduced administrative overhead. With automated workflows and better system oversight, business activities have become more accurate and efficient.Mamuka Murjikneli, Director of Wondernet Express Investment Group (WEIG), said:"The implementation of Odoo 17 CE by IBA Group became a real breakthrough for our company. We have significantly improved our processes and increased efficiency. At the current stage, the modular implementation continues, which is a very important factor for the continuity of our business. We especially appreciate the professionalism of the IBA Group team and their focus on the quality of work. Moving from module to module, we are getting closer to achieving our goals. The creation of a unified business management ecosystem and the replacement of routine operations with digital processes, including the use of electronic signatures, has already freed us from paperwork and increased the speed of our operations."IBA Group continues to assist WEIG with system monitoring and additional module rollouts.About WEIGWondernet Express Investment Group (WEIG) was founded by ADIA, Covalent, and a well-known US shipping company – Trammo, inc, with more than 150 employees. A direct investment of USD 25 million was made to build the terminal, and the operation started in April 2021. For more information, visit https://unglobalcompact.ge/en/member/wondernet-express-investment-group/ About IBA GroupIBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

