Sodium Hydroxide Global Market 2024 To Reach $49.78 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.2%

Sodium Hydroxide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium hydroxide market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $38.67 billion in 2023 to $40.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pulp and paper industry growth, chemical manufacturing demand, soap and detergent production, water treatment applications, petroleum industry applications, metal processing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Sodium Hydroxide Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The sodium hydroxide market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of renewable energy, increased focus on sustainable practices, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biodiesel production, expansion of electronics industry.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9187&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Sodium Hydroxide Market

The growing pulp and paper industry is expected to propel the growth of the sodium hydroxide market going forward. The pulp and paper industry includes businesses that manufacture pulp, paper, paperboard, and other such products. Sodium hydroxide in soda pulping or caustic soda in the kraft process is used to break the lignin bonds of wood being processed into pulp for papermaking. Sodium hydroxide is used as the cooking chemical in the soda pulping process to create wood pulp. The increasing demand from the pulp and paper industry will drive the sodium hydroxide market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sodium-hydroxide-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Sodium Hydroxide Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BSC Chemicals, Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., GACL Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, INEOS Newton Aycliffe Ltd., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Olin Corporation, Sanmar Holdings Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Sigma Aldrich Corp., Solvay SA, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corporation, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Brenntag North America Inc., Grasim Industries Limited, INOVYN ChlorVinyls Limited, Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Nexa Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., Silox India Pvt. Ltd., American Chemet Corporation, EverZinc Belgium SA, Flaurea Chemicals SA, Hakusui Tech. Co. Ltd., Intermediate Chemicals Company L. Brüggemann GmbH & Co. KG, TIB Chemicals AG, Hindustan Zinc Limited.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Sodium Hydroxide Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing membranes such as Ion-Exchange Membrane to meet the growing demand for salt electrolysis plants. An ion-exchange membrane is a selectively permeable barrier that allows the passage of ions while preventing the passage of other substances.

How Is The Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Segmented?

1) By Product Form: Liquid Form, Solid Form

2) By Production Process: Membrane Cell, Diaphragm Cell, Other Production Process

3) By Application: Textile, Pulp and Paper, Soaps and Detergent, Dyes and Inks, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment, Petrochemicals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Sodium Hydroxide Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Sodium Hydroxide Market Definition

Sodium hydroxide, also known as lye or caustic soda, is a strongly alkaline white deliquescent compound. It falls under the category of inorganic compounds and is often found at room temperature in the form of a white solid. Sodium Na+ cations and hydroxide OH anions make up this chemical combination. The chemical symbol for sodium oxide is NaOH.

The product forms of sodium hydroxide are liquid form and solid form. Liquid form refers to the incompressible fluid that flows freely but is of constant volume and can be poured. The production processes involved are membrane cells, diaphragm cells, and others that are used for textile, pulp and paper, soaps and detergents, dyes and inks, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, petrochemicals, and other applications.

Sodium Hydroxide Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sodium hydroxide market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sodium Hydroxide Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sodium hydroxide market size, sodium hydroxide market drivers and trends, sodium hydroxide market major players and sodium hydroxide market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

