Military Antenna Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.16 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.7%

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The military antenna market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.39 billion in 2023 to $3.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to security and encryption, rapid deployment capability, advanced material usage, integration with satellite communication, electronic warfare adaptation.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Military Antenna Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The military antenna market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in unmanned systems, focus on cognitive radio technology, development of directed energy weapons, increasing demand for satellite communication, enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Growth Driver Of The Military Antenna Market

The increasing investment in the military sector is expected to propel the growth of the military antenna market. The military sector refers to the sector involved in research and development, production, and supplying armed forces equipment to enhance national security operations. Many organizations are investing in and collaborating with defense organizations on developing advanced military equipment and communications, such as an antenna, to enhance military tactical communication and information warfare applications such as signal intelligence, direction finding, military surveillance, and others to provide portable and reliable communication capabilities in harsh and challenging environments.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Military Antenna Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Alaris Holdings Group, Amphenol Corporation, Antcom Corporation, Antenna Products Corporation, Barker & Williamson, Cobham Limited, Comrod Communication Group, Eylex Pty. Ltd., Hascall Engineering & Manufacturing Co., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, MTI Group, Raytheon Company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Terma A/S, Thales Group, Aselsan A.S., Viasat Inc., Norsat International Inc., AvL Technologies, Ball Corporation, ND SatCom GmbH, Mobile Mark Inc., Southwest Antennas, Gilat Satellite Networks, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab Automobile AB, Elta Systems Ltd., Moog Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Military Antenna Market Size?

Major companies operating in the military antenna market are focusing on product launches to drive revenues in their market. For instance, in October 2023, Kymeta Corporation, a US-based company specializing in satellite communication and flat-panel antenna technology launched Osprey u8 HGL. The Osprey u8 HGL is a comprehensive, adaptable system that is simple to install on a variety of military vehicles and watercraft.

How Is The Global Military Antenna Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Dipole Antennas, Monopole Antennas, Array Antennas, Loop Antennas, Other Types

2) By Platform: Airborne, Marine, Ground

3) By Frequency: High Frequency, Ultra High Frequency, Super High Frequency, Extremely High Frequency

4) By Application: Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Military Antenna Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023 Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Military Antenna Market Definition

The military antenna is a device that receives and transmits electrical signals, with the receiver anticipating signals and the transmitter bouncing back signals at various frequencies and delivering varying amounts of complicated information. Armed forces use it to build communication bridges in order to improve national security.

The main types of military antennas are dipole antennas, monopole antennas, array antennas, loop antennas, and others. A dipole antenna refers to a type of antenna with a center-fed, driven element for transmitting or receiving radio frequency energy. There are many airborne, marine, and ground platforms with some frequency that involves high frequency, ultrahigh frequency, superhigh frequency, and extremely high frequency. These are applied for communication, surveillance, SATCOM, electronic warfare, navigation, and telemetry.

Military Antenna Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global military antenna market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Military Antenna Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on military antenna market size, military antenna market drivers and trends, military antenna market major players and military antenna market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

