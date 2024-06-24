gimmefy.ai Expands into North American Market, Appoints Matt Fusco as CEO, North America

Matt Fusco, CEO North America

Matt Fusco has joined gimmefy as CEO, North America, to lead this strategic growth initiative.

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gimmefy.ai (https://gimmefy.ai/), a leading generative AI marketing platform that has already built significant traction in the Asian market, is excited to announce its expansion into North America.

With a robust track record of success in the Asian market, gimmefy is now set to bring its innovative AI-driven marketing solutions to North American businesses. The platform is built on the perfect marriage between advanced AI models and the best of marketing expertise. Essentially it’s built for and by marketers.

Matt Fusco, a seasoned industry veteran, will spearhead gimmefy's efforts in the region. As CEO, North America, Fusco will focus on building gimmefy's overall presence, assembling a dynamic team, and capitalizing on the substantial opportunities in the North American market. His leadership will be pivotal in establishing gimmefy.ai as a key player in the generative AI marketing space.

“As the marketing landscape evolves, so do the needs of marketers. GPT-based solutions, while offering an initial foray into AI-powered marketing, now struggle to deliver the effectiveness, diversity, and speed demanded by today's professionals,” said Matt Fusco.

gimmefy.ai uses not just one, but multiple leading large language models (LLMs), combined with the expertise of seasoned marketers. This potent blend fuels a platform equipped with over 140 automated tasks and 9 specialized AI assistants, capable of generating diverse content formats, multiple result sets, crafting captivating copy, and even assisting with stunning visuals. gimmefy.ai is the next step in AI marketing, empowering marketers to achieve exceptional results.

Added Fusco “Businesses and brands trying to be seen and heard in a market like North America are particularly at an advantage. The North American landscape is diverse, hyper-creative, and steeped in competition. With a marketing-specific AI partner like gimmefy, there will be some positive disruption creatively, as well as a creation of opportunities for marketing teams.”

gimmefy’s clients, including global names like SEK, Storytel, DBS, ActivAsia, Motul, and many more, rave about experiencing up to 90% savings in time and costs. Not surprisingly, gimmefy is a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, from small, resource-constrained teams to large agencies managing multiple accounts.

gimmefy stands out as a high-credibility player in the market, recognized by the prestigious IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) of Singapore. This endorsement, through the IMDA Spark program, signifies gimmefy's commitment to responsible AI development.

Anthony Lacovone, one of gimmefy's investors, is a successful entrepreneur, best known as the Founder of AdTheorent, a machine learning and data science company that delivers real-world value for advertisers and marketers. He states, "What truly sets gimmefy.ai apart is their commitment to combining the power of AI with the strategic thinking of human marketers. This unique approach ensures that content is not only creative but also aligns perfectly with brand voice and marketing objectives."

gimmefy.ai's expansion into North America marks a significant milestone in its journey to become a global leader in AI-powered marketing. The company's commitment to innovation and customer success will continue to drive its growth and impact in the industry.

With Matt Fusco's appointment, gimmefy.ai aims to build a talented team in North America and partner with businesses to unlock new levels of engagement and growth through the firm’s AI solutions.

For more information about gimmefy.ai and its expansion into North America, please visit www.gimmefy.ai or contact matt.fusco@gimmefy.ai

About gimmefy

gimmefy.ai is a leading generative AI marketing platform that empowers businesses to create personalized marketing content at scale. By leveraging advanced AI technology, gimmefy.ai helps companies drive customer engagement and achieve their marketing goals. With a strong presence in the Asian market, gimmefy.ai is now expanding into North America to bring its innovative solutions to a broader audience.

gimmefy, an IMDA Singapore Spark company, empowers marketers with AI-Driven Efficiency through more than 140 automated tasks and nine AI marketing bots that streamline marketing processes, enhancing productivity and creativity. It ensures privacy and security prioritizing the protection of data.

Their current client list includes powerhouse brands and global names like SEK, Storytel, DBS, ActivAsia, Motul, and many more.

To join the ranks of the world's smartest marketers who trust gimmefy to do wonders for their businesses, visit www.gimmefy.ai or request a personalized demo to explore how gimmefy can enhance your marketing strategy.

