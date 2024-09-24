In Between by Seyedjalil Mousavi Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

In Between

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Seyedjalil Mousavi as a winner in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category for the exceptional work "In Between". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Architecture Awards within the design industry, celebrating innovative and well-executed projects that push the boundaries of architecture.The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is highly relevant to the industry, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing standards and practices. "In Between" demonstrates the practical benefits of thoughtful architecture for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in its approach to blending indoor and outdoor living spaces."In Between" stands out for its unique use of brick "envelopes" on each side, creating porches that dissolve the usual barriers between the house and the city. These spaces become extensions of the living area, offering views of the horizon and sky while connecting the house's floors seamlessly. The design fosters a sense of connection to the surrounding urban environment, reinterpreting the traditional porch as a vibrant buffer zone.This recognition from the A' Architecture Awards serves as motivation for Seyedjalil Mousavi and the team at MA Office to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires further exploration of designs that respond to cultural, social, economic, and climatic conditions while challenging established paradigms of everyday spaces.In Between was designed by Lead Architect Seyedjalil Mousavi, with team members Akam Katoorani, Sepehr Edalati, and Atefeh Safakish contributing to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the design at:About Seyedjalil MousaviSeyedjalil Mousavi is the founder of Mousavi Architects (MA Office), a research-oriented design and architecture studio established in 2010. With a master's degree in architecture and a doctorate in architectural phenomenology, Mousavi has been a member of the university faculty since 2001. MA Office aims to create contemporary architectural spaces that respond to cultural, social, economic, and climatic conditions, ranging from the smallest scales to urban scales. The studio has successfully executed numerous projects, resulting in several national awards and participation in various international exhibitions.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional architectural projects from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. The award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior architecture and structure design skills. By participating in this competition, designers contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://architecture-design-awards.com

