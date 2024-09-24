MPD Arrests Suspect in Destruction of Property Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in two destruction of property offenses that occurred in the 1100 block of P Street, Northwest.

In each of the offenses listed below, the suspect intentionally damaged items and spray-painted offensive language on public/private property.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at approximately 2:36 p.m. CCN: 24140354

On Saturday, September 21, 2024, at approximately 8:23 a.m. CCN: 24146135

On Monday, September 23, 2024, as a result of a detective’s investigation, 38-year-old Nicholas Goldstein of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.