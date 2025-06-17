MPD Investigating New York Avenue Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Northeast.



On Monday, June 16, 2025, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female pedestrian, unconscious and not breathing, who was struck by a semi-trailer truck and a Chevrolet Suburban. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Sierra Nichole Smith, of no fixed address.



The preliminary investigation indicates the semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, when the pedestrian ran into the roadway, stumbled, and fell in front of the semi-trailer truck. The driver of the semi-trailer truck struck the pedestrian, causing her to be pinned under the vehicle. The semi-trailer truck continued traveling eastbound. In the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, the woman was dislodged and was struck by a silver 2007 Chevrolet Suburban traveling behind the semi-trailer truck. The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene.



Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling this investigation.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.



