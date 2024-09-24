Infopro Learning Joins 2024 Training Industry Strategy Summit as Sapphire Sponsor

Infopro Learning Joins 2024 Training Industry Strategy Summit as a Sapphire Sponsor

Infopro Learning will participate as a Sapphire Sponsor in the 2024 Training Industry Strategy Summit, which will take place from September 25 to 26, 2024.

PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infopro Learning is proud to announce its participation in the 2024 Training Industry Strategy Summit, which will take place virtually from September 25 to 26, 2024. As a Sapphire sponsor of this premier event, Infopro Learning will showcase future-focused learning solutions alongside more than 700 learning leaders worldwide.The Training Industry Strategy Summit is an exclusive gathering of thought leaders and industry experts. It offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to engage in forward-thinking discussions and gain fresh perspectives on building innovative, results-driven learning strategies for the upcoming year.Arun Prakash, Executive Vice President & Chief Learning Architect - Global Delivery at Infopro Learning, will deliver a key session on Thursday, September 26, from 1:00-1:30 PM ET. Arun’s presentation will focus on 'Redefining Skills Strategy: Innovative Techniques for Skill Inference’, providing valuable insights into how organizations can go beyond traditional competency matrices to identify critical, emerging skills. This session introduces data-driven, crowd-sourced, and scenario-based approaches to infer future skill needs and ensure workforce readiness for evolving challenges.“The future of work demands a dynamic and forward-thinking approach to skills strategy. During my session at the summit, I will highlight how AI-driven skill gap analysis, market trend monitoring, and internal talent analytics can transform traditional competency models. These practical techniques will help uncover hidden skills and future-proof your workforce for emerging business needs. We are eager to contribute to the dialogue on future-proofing the workforce.” -Arun Prakash, Executive Vice President & Chief Learning Architect - Global Delivery at Infopro LearningThis two-day summit will allow attendees to connect with peers and experts, engage in meaningful discussions, and leave with actionable takeaways to guide their learning strategy for the year ahead.Don’t miss this opportunity to interact with Infopro Learning’s thought leaders, discover our innovative solutions, and gain invaluable insights for your organization’s future.About Infopro LearningInfopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services , Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.

