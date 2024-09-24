Lane Closures on US 60 Beginning Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures, east and westbound, of US 60 under the 29th Street Bridge in Huntington, from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, through Saturday, September 28, 2024, while crews dismantle the former westbound 29th Street Bridge.

This work is part of the 29th Street to Guyandotte widening project. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible. Detours will be in place for local traffic.

Please use caution when traveling through the area for flaggers, equipment, and workers.​

