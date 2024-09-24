Traffic delays on US 119 beginning Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Page Content Northbound and southbound lanes of US 119 will be closed at milepost 11.90 and at the intersection of US 119 and County Route 73, Smithtown Road, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for core drilling. Alternate routes are County Route 857 from US 119 to WV 7 East, and WV 7 West to Interstate 68 West to Exit 1, US 119.​ ​

