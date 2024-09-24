2024 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar: Announcing top companies with the highest employee satisfaction and engagement

The Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM) Awards, powered by JobNet.com.mm, has announced the winners for the 2024 annual awards and recognition program.

YANGON, MYANMAR, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - YANGON, MYANMAR. The Best Companies to Work in Myanmar (BCIM) Awards, powered by JobNet.com.mm , has announced the winners for the 2024 annual awards and recognition program.Created in 2020, the BCIM Awards was borne out by the need in the market for employee satisfaction and engagement data in Myanmar. The BCIM Awards provide an independent platform for companies to gain key insight and indicators to measure the levels of engagement amongst their white-collar workforce, enabling employers to benchmark their companies against other organisations within similar industries, and empowering them to make informed business decisions.The BCIM Awards also serves as a recognition platform for organisations with outstanding employee satisfaction scores. Since its inception, the BCIM Awards Program has recognised 48 Winning Companies. This year, 17 Winning Companies join the prestigious Winners Circle."We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the Winners of the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Awards," said Mr. Sean Hope, Marketing Director of JobNet Group. "In a challenging job market, it is inspiring to see so many companies prioritising the wellbeing of their employees. These organisations stand out for their commitment to building supportive environments and initiatives that drive employee satisfaction, setting a powerful example as leading employers. We are thrilled to honour their outstanding efforts in creating exceptional places to work through the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Awards accolades.”Congratulations to the 2024 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar Award Winners, who are recognized for their outstanding employee satisfaction:1. AIA Myanmar2. Asia Royal Hospital3. Capital Taiyo Life Insurance4. Dai-ichi Life Insurance Myanmar5. De Heus Myanmar6. Eager Communications Group Co., Ltd.7. Global Technology Co.,Ltd8. JTI9. KBZMS General Insurance10. KM Terminal and Logistics Ltd.11. Lotte MGS Pepsi Myanmar12. Manulife Myanmar Life Insurance Company Limited13. MYANMAR AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL14. Neo Wave Co., Ltd15. Sea Lion CLL Holdings16. UPLYFT360° ISO Consultants17. URC (Myanmar) Co.,Ltd.Participating companies completed the 2024 BCIM online survey, sharing quantitative feedback to a 70-question Employee Engagement survey, providing valuable information and insights on their employee experiences, professional development, and overall job satisfaction. The survey results were verified Deloitte Myanmar, and companies who achieved the minimum employee engagement score qualified to be recognised as one of the winners for the 2024 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar for a given year.ABOUT JOBNET GROUPJobNet Group owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm , two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar, integrated into a central employer dashboard, Applicant Tracking system and Talent CRM.JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. With Alote.com.mm you can easily source every day workers for your blue-collar, grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles.

