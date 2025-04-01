Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,193 in the last 365 days.

2025 March - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar

2025 March - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar Cover

Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar - Top 10 Job Functions in 2025 March

Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar - Top 10 Industries in 2025 March

Top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in March 2025 in Myanmar.

YANGON, MYANMAR, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We bring you insights into the top 10 industries and job functions with the most job posts on JobNet.com.mm in March 2025 to help you stay ahead informed about evolving talent market in Myanmar.

Here are the rankings of the to 10 industries in the order of most jobs posted on JobNet.com.mm for March 2025:

1) Banking/ Insurance/ Microfinance
2) Trading/Distribution/Import/Export
3) FMCG
4) Food and Beverage/Catering
5) Education/Training
6) Telecommunications
7) Manufacturing
8) Construction/Building/Architecture
9) Energy/Water/Oil & Gas/Waste
10) IT/Computer

The list below highlights the top 10 job functions with the most job postings on JobNet.com.mm for March 2025. Whether you're seeking to expand your team, streamline your workforce, or stay ahead in the talent acquisition game, these insights will help you make informed decisions in your recruitment and growth strategies. Discover the most in-demand functions that are shaping the job market and driving success for businesses in Myanmar from highest to lowest:

1) Sales, Business Development
2) Finance, Accounting, Audit
3) Marketing, Media, Creative
4) IT Hardware, Software
5) Engineering, Technical, HSE
6) HR, Training and Recruitment
7) Administrative
8) Customer Service, Support
9) Logistics, Warehousing, Port
10) Project, Operations Management

Sean Hope
JobNet.com.mm
+95 9 45067 4197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 March - Navigating Talent Trends in Myanmar

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more