2025 Myanmar Professional HR Series - Building resilience to support, attract and retain the best talent in Myanmar

YANGON, YANGON, MYANMAR, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 6 2025, JobNet Group successfully hosted the first Myanmar Professional HR Series seminar of the year, bringing together over 250 HR professionals for an insightful knowledge sharing session. The event, Sponsored by AIA Myanmar, featured two well-known guest speakers and a panel discussion led by top HR experts from Myanmar’s leading companies.The seminar focused on sharing insights and experiences for implementing high-performance teams, building resilience to support, attract, and retain top talent in Myanmar. Each speaker shared valuable knowledge, equipping attendees with practical strategies to navigate the changing Myanmar talent landscape.The event opened with a Welcome Note from Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group. Following this, Mr. Sean Hope, Marketing Director of JobNet.com.mm Mr. Sean Hope, presented updates from JobNet’s Employment Market Insights, offering a data-driven comparison of recruitment trends between September 2024 and January 2025.Job seeker engagement remained strong, the last quarter of 2024 saw over 650,000++ monthly website visits. Website traffic in January 2025 alone recorded a 9.5% increase compared to Q4 2024. Power shortages had the most influence on job seeker behavior: the data showed a decline of applications during evening hours. However, it did not affect the total number of applications.Through the use of technology, HR professionals can optimise their talent acquisition by using JobNet’s advanced CV AI Matching Technologies - Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Talent CRM tools - by following industry-standard core fundamentals when creating job post advertisement. This will then allow the JobNet’s technology to increase visibility for your job vacancies, to attract more qualified candidates and hire faster.Additionally, he encouraged employers to participate in the Yangon and Mandalay JobNATION job fairs, providing direct access to over 4,500 job seekers while strengthening employer branding.Ms. Myint Myint Zan, Senior Product Manager of JobNet.com.mm then gave a presentation focused on JobNet product enhancements and features designed to streamline the talent acquisition process. The session provided a LIVE demonstration of JobNet's AI-powered technologies, highlighting the effectiveness of the "AI Best CV Match" feature that streamlines CV sorting, improves efficiency and reduces time to hire. Other product updates include new features such as Improved ATS Experience, Hot Lists, Candidate File Attachments, Multi-User Collaboration, and Online Salary Survey.The presentation by the first guest speaker, Mr. Martin Appel, Head of Leader Development, Yoma Strategic Holdings, gave an inspiring presention “HR as Beacons of Resilience”. The core message revolved around how HR professionals can embrace current challenges by focusing on elements within their control, how to recover from challenges and transform them into opportunities for growth. Mr. Martin Appel also shared practical strategies for building resilience emphasising mindfulness, self-care, and fostering positive interpersonal relationships in the workplace.The presentation by the second guest speaker, Mr. Jay Rahiman, Corporate Advisor / Director of The Coaching Firm, focused on "Preparing HR Leadership for New Challenges & Opportunities." This session highlighted the importance of HR leaders adapting and evolving in response to the changing Myanmar landscape. Mr. Jay Rahiman focussed on the need for HR professionals to develop a deep understanding of their company, its strategy, operations, and people. He also emphasised the role of organisational learning, including continuous monitoring, feedback, and aligning training programs with the company's vision and mission.Following the guest presentations, the Expert HR Panel Discussion, moderated by Ms. Khaing Su Wai, Chief Human Resources Officer at AIA Myanmar, commenced. The discussion featured esteemed HR professionals from Myanmar’s leading companies:Mr. Zarni Htun, Chief Human Resources Officer, ATOMMr. Sim Thang, Human Resources Manager, Chubb Life Insurance MyanmarMs. Goldie Shwe Yee Win Lei, Chief People Officer, Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages MyanmarThe panel explored key challenges faced by HR teams in Myanmar, including high turnover rates and a limited talent pool. Each expert shared practical strategies to attract and retain top talent, emphasising the importance of employer branding and the adoption of AI-driven tools to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.With actionable insights and real-world experiences, the discussion provided HR professionals with valuable guidance on building high-performance teams and navigating Myanmar’s evolving employment landscape.

