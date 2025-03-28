2025 JobNATION job fair Yangon - Entrance Crowd 2025 JobNATION job fair Yangon - Crowd of Job Seekers 2025 JobNATION job fair Yangon - Job Seeker CV Evaluation Counter 2025 JobNATION job fair Yangon - Hiring Companies Paperless Technology QR Wall

More than 35 international and local leading companies, providing white-collar professionals a wide array of employment opportunities to advance their careers.

YANGON, MYANMAR, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yangon, 25th March 2025 – JobNet.com.mm welcomed over 2,600 white-collar professionals at Myanmar’s largest career fair on Saturday, 22nd March 2025. The event featured more than 35 high-profile international and local leading companies, providing white-collar professionals the platform to explore a diverse array of employment opportunities to advance their careers.Participating companies utilised JobNet’s advanced QR CV ID Paperless Technology to efficiently manage thousands of candidate applications. This advanced AI-driven technology streamlined the job application process by allowing candidates to apply to open vacancies using their Digital CV ID, eliminating the need for paper resumes. Employers gained increased efficiency and control over applicant tracking and screening, with all CVs automatically organised within JobNet’s ATS and Talent CRM.Mr. Sean Hope, Marketing Director of JobNet Group, stated, “The turnout at JobNATION Yangon this year has been incredible. It is rewarding to support thousands of job seekers in securing employment that helps sustain their careers, families, and futures. At the same time, JobNATION provides a vital platform for companies to expand their talent pipeline and enhance their employer branding among Myanmar’s largest job seeker audience.”Job seekers had the opportunity to interact with hiring managers and company representatives from Myanmar’s top organisations. CV Evaluation Counters and Interview Booths were available to provide additional support, offering candidates guidance to refine their CVs and prepare for on-site interviews with hiring managers.The event also featured a lineup of informative presentations from Myanmar’s leading organisations, where HR and business leaders shared insights and career advice to help job seekers navigate their career paths.JobNet Group remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that connect professionals with meaningful job opportunities while supporting companies in talent acquisition and employer branding. Thank you to our Platinum, Gold and Silver Sponsors, and all participating companies, partners, and the thousands of job seekers who made JobNATION Yangon 2025 a resounding success.JobNet Group (combined with JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm ) will continue to significantly invest in more innovative product updates, features, and technology advancement to support Myanmar business and the HR industry, so you can keep up or stay ahead of the competition and achieve your business goals.

