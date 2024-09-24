PHILIPPINES, September 24 - Press Release

September 22, 2024 Bong Go accepts reelection endorsement at PDP-Laban National Assembly in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to public service as he accepted the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) endorsement for the 2025 senatorial elections during the party's National Assembly held in Davao City on Friday, September 20. Alongside fellow senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa and veteran actor Philip "Ipe" Salvador, Go was officially nominated by the party to run in the upcoming senatorial elections. The party then created a special committee to vet other possible senatorial bets they would support for the 2025 midterm elections. Recalling the early days of the party when only a few were present alongside then-Mayor Duterte, he said, "noong 2014, kaunti pa lang ang sumasama (sa PDP). Yung mga mukha ng mga naalala ko noon, yun pa rin ang nakikita at nandito pa rin. Salamat po sa inyong tiwala at suporta." "Hindi po magiging successful ang kanyang administration kung hindi po dahil sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Kami naman ni Sen. Bato, Philip Salvador, gusto po naming ipagpatuloy yung gobyernong may tapang at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa Pilipino," he said. During the assembly, Go emphasized his deep appreciation for the Dutertes and their longstanding positive influence on his career in public service. He reaffirmed his principle of "tapang at malasakit," which he described as the continuation of President Duterte's legacy. "Alam niyo po, gusto po naming ipagpatuloy ang gobyernong may tapang at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa Pilipino. Maraming salamat po, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said. "Hindi naman po ako politiko na mangangako, pero yung magagandang programa po ni dating pangulong Duterte, alam naman natin na nakapagdulot po ito ng magandang pagbabago sa buhay ng mga Pilipino. Ito ang nais nating maipagpatuloy ngayon," added Go. Go also thanked the Duterte family and PDP Officials for their steadfast commitment to public service, saying: "Tatay Digong, Mayor Baste, Party President (Robin Padilla), at buong partido, salamat po for sticking with former President Duterte." Go took a moment to address the critics of former President Duterte, pointing out the irony in politics. "Alam n'yo, 'yung mga naninira ngayon, sila mismo noong unang panahon ang sumisipsip, 'di ba?" he remarked, emphasizing how some of Duterte's most vocal detractors now were once eager supporters. He further stressed the importance of maintaining honest governance, noting that it is a fundamental aspect of the Duterte brand of leadership. "Nasa atin po ang katotohanan at nasa atin po yung tapat na panunungkulan, yung tatak Duterte na panunungkulan," he stressed. Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Go called on the Filipino people to choose their leaders well and vote wisely for the betterment of the future generation. "Kayo na po ang humusga pagdating ng panahon sa mga ginawa ni Tatay Digong na para po sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak," he urged. "Hindi po mababayaran ng kahit ano ang sakripisyong ginawa niya para sa ating bayan. Ang Pilipino na po ang huhusga pagdating ng panahon. Sa darating na halalan, kayo na po ang humusga... sa mga nagawa ni Tatay Digong... kung ano pong magagandang pagbabago ang naidulot ng mga ito sa mamamayang Pilipino," he added. Go remained hopeful and optimistic about the future, assuring the public that he would continue to serve to the best of his abilities and will not waste any opportunity given to him to be of service to others. "God willing, kung kayo po ay magtitiwala, ipagpapatuloy ko pa ang aking pagseserbisyo. Ipagpapatuloy po natin ang gobyernong may tapang at malasakit sa bawat Pilipino. Salamat po," he said. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyo. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. Sanay po ako sa trabaho... iyon po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan po sa pagtatrabaho. Kaya magtulungan lang po tayo para sa ikabubuti ng ating bansa," Go reassured. In his speech, former President Duterte shared his thoughts about Go, praising his long-time ally for his unwavering loyalty and service to the country. Duterte noted that Go has shown dedication to his work while also emphasizing the need for loyalty and trust, qualities that Go has consistently demonstrated. The former president also made mention of the senator's humility and approachability, emphasizing Go's rapport with the people he vows to serve. Finally, he emphasized the significant contributions that Go and Dela Rosa have made to the country, stating, "They have served the country well... Hindi tayo lugi (sa kanila)." Duterte's endorsement highlights his trust in Go's integrity and dedication to public service. He further added, "Hindi ako pipili ng hindi honest," underscoring the importance of honesty and transparency in leadership. The PDP National Assembly marks the party's formal preparation for the upcoming 2025 elections, with its initial lineup of senatorial candidates now set in motion. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," said Go earlier, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service.

