Statement of Sen Win Gatchalian on extension of PSALM's corporate life

PHILIPPINES, April 27
April 27, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN WIN GATCHALIAN ON EXTENSION OF PSALM'S CORPORATE LIFE

The extension of the corporate life of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation would hopefully ensure stability and efficiency in the management of its remaining contractual obligations. I am optimistic this would redound to benefits for the consumers through reliable electricity supply and better control of power-related debts.

Inaasahan nating ang pagpapalawig sa corporate life ng PSALM ay makakatulong para mapigilan ang pagtaas ng presyo ng kuryente na nanggagaling sa power assets na nasa ilalim nito. To boost supply and affordability, let's keep improving transparency and accountability in the energy sector.

Statement of Sen Win Gatchalian on extension of PSALM's corporate life

