Anime Park Nijigen no Mori Announces 'Autumn Homecoming Discount for Repeat Visitors' to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Attraction entry set

Visitors with merchandise from past visits will receive a 20% discount - campaign begins September 28th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced the "Autumn Homecoming Discount for Repeat Visitors", a special campaign for its popular attraction NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato in which repeat visitors to the attraction can receive a discount, running from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th.

During the campaign, repeat guests who bring the "Ten no Maki" and "Chi no Maki" scrolls in the original drawstring pouch they received when they first visited are eligible for a 20% discount to their entry fees for the attraction. As the summer heat gives way to the autumn festival season, with special events such as "Naruto's Birthday Festival", the homecoming campaign offers a chance for fans to enjoy the ninja world during the fall season.

■Overview

Duration: Saturday, September 28th - Sunday, November 10th, 2024

Operating Hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. (last entry 8 p.m.)

Content: Repeat guests who bring the "Ten no Maki" and "Chi no Maki" scrolls in the original drawstring pouch they received when they first visited are eligible for a 20% discount to "Light Tickets" or "Gold Tickets" for NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

* Both Adult and Child tickets are eligible.

* Only applies to tickets purchased on site at the attraction.

* Cannot be used in combination with other discounts.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.